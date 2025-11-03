'Your campaign has been...': What Barack Obama told Zohran Mamdani in 30-minute call

New York City's mayoral race frontrunner Zohran Mamdani reportedly received a call from former US President Barack Obama, just days ahead of election day. Obama has joined the list of prominent liberals who have backed Mamdani's campaign so far. A 30-minute phone call reportedly took place between Barack Obama and Zohran Mamdani.

According to a New York Times report, Obama called Mamdani's campaign "impressive" and even showed interest in the self-declared socialist's political future even beyond the mayoral race.

Obama reportedly heaped big praise on Mamdani, who is poised to become the first Muslim mayor, recalling his own "past political missteps" and noting how the NYC race frontrunner has rarely made any. "Your campaign has been impressive to watch," Obama reportedly said in the roughly 30-minute call with Mamdani. The ex-President even offered to be a “sounding board” for Mamdani in the future, the publication reported.

The NYT report was citing two people who spoke on condition of anonymity. They either participated in the phone call, or were briefed about it.

While Obama hasn't official backed Zohran Mamdani in the NYC mayoral race, the reported phone call marks an important step in that direction.

Zohran Mamdani, who defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in New York City’s mayoral primary back in June, as seen an exponential rise in popularity ever since, especially among young New Yorkers.

His campaign has consistently highlighted the soaring cost of living in New York City and outlined his plans to address it. He has pledged universal childcare, rent freezes for subsidized units, free public buses, and city-run grocery stores.

These promises also reportedly came up during the private phone call between Obama and Mamdani. The ex-President spoke to Mamdani about how challenging staffing the new admin could be to make his affordability plans a reality.

Besides, he has floated proposals to impose a two-percent income tax on New Yorkers making more than $1 million.

He is comfortably leading the race so far, even though some reports and polls have shown a dip in his lead. He is up against independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.