Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amid US-China tariff row, Donald Trump dials Xi Jinping

ByHT News Desk
Jun 05, 2025 09:17 PM IST

Taking to Truth Social, Trump stated that he has “always liked” the Chinese president but added that Jinping is “extremely hard to make a deal with.”

President Donald Trump spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Thursday amid the ongoing tariff row between the US and China. This phone call marked the first direct interaction between the two leaders since Trump's ‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcement.
 

US President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping (Reuters)

Confirming the phone call, Donald Trump took to Truth Social and said that the one-and-a-half-hour-long phone call had a "positive conclusion."

"There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products. Our respective teams will be meeting shortly at a location to be determined. We will be represented by Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer," said Trump.

Trump further added that both the leader extended official invites to one another for a visit to China and the US.

"As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing. The conversation was focused almost entirely on TRADE. Nothing was discussed concerning Russia/Ukraine, or Iran," the US president added further.

The phone call came a day after Trump stated on Truth Social that he has “always liked” the Chinese president, adding that Jinping is “extremely hard to make a deal with.”

“I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!,” Trump posted on Wednesday on his social media site, Truth Social.

Chinese state media have also confirmed the phone call between Trump and Xi. As per a report by Xinhua, the Chinese foreign ministry stated that the conversation took place at the White House’s request. No other information has been made public regarding the conversation.

US-China tariff row

The United States and China have been locked in a series of trade negotiations after Trump announced he would be hiking the tariff rates for China to 145 per cent.

China, in a tit-for-tat move, also announced high tariffs on US goods, taking the total percentage to 125 per cent.

However, in May, delegations from the two countries struck a deal in Geneva which lowered US tariffs on goods from China from 145 per cent to 30 per cent. In exchange, China dropped its tariffs on US goods from 125 per cent to 10 per cent.

But since this development, trade negotiations have stalled. Earlier this week, the Chinese Commerce Ministry stated that the US had violated their recent trade deal by taking "multiple discriminatory restrictive measures against China."

These measures included the recent AI chip export controls, halt of sales of chip design software to China and the revoking of visas of Chinese students in the US.

"Instead of reflecting on its own actions, the United States has groundlessly accused China of violating the consensus, a claim that grossly distorts the facts. China firmly rejects these unjustified accusations,” a spokesperson from the commerce ministry was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

(With inputs from AP)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Amid US-China tariff row, Donald Trump dials Xi Jinping
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On