Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump eyes for major escalation in global trade war, presses advisers for tariff escalation ahead of April 2: Report

Reuters |
Mar 29, 2025 04:32 PM IST

Trump is urging senior advisers to take a more aggressive stance on tariffs as he prepares for a major escalation in its global trade war, the WaPO reported.

US President Donald Trump is urging senior advisers to take a more aggressive stance on tariffs as the administration prepares for a major escalation in its global trade war, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Trump has continued to tell his advisers that he wants to keep increasing trade measures, and in recent days, he has brought back the idea of a universal tariff that would apply to most imports, no matter which country they come from, according to the report.(Reuters)
Trump has continued to tell his advisers that he wants to keep increasing trade measures, and in recent days, he has brought back the idea of a universal tariff that would apply to most imports, no matter which country they come from, according to the report.(Reuters)

Despite calls from allies on Wall Street and Capitol Hill to adopt a more measured approach, Trump has been pushing for sweeping trade actions aimed at reshaping the U.S. economy, the report said.

Trump has continued to tell his advisers that he wants to keep increasing trade measures, and in recent days, he has brought back the idea of a universal tariff that would apply to most imports, no matter which country they come from, according to the report.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has expressed regret over not implementing broader tariffs during his first term and has blamed advisers for persuading him to pull back, the Post said, adding it remains unclear how seriously the idea of a universal tariff is being considered.

The president has told advisers that tariffs are a win for the United States, bringing back manufacturing jobs and adding trillions in government revenue, according to the Post.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said that he was open to carving out deals with countries seeking to avoid U.S. tariffs but those agreements would have to be negotiated after his administration announces reciprocal levies on April 2.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Trump eyes for major escalation in global trade war, presses advisers for tariff escalation ahead of April 2: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On