Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump gets classified documents boxes taken by FBI from Mar-a-Lago; Will they be added to his Presidential Library?

AFP |
Mar 01, 2025 09:03 PM IST

Trump said that the boxes, which contained top secret documents that he had faced charges of improperly taking with him when he left the White House.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that boxes of classified documents that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home during an investigation into possible misconduct have been returned to him, and that he would one day display them in his presidential library.

Trump repeated his position that he “did absolutely nothing wrong” and his claim that the case against him was a political witchhunt. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)(AFP)
Trump repeated his position that he “did absolutely nothing wrong” and his claim that the case against him was a political witchhunt. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

Trump said that the boxes, which contained top secret documents that he had faced charges of improperly taking with him when he left the White House after his first term, had been returned by the Justice Department, now led by his own appointees.

The department "just returned the boxes that Deranged Jack Smith made such a big deal about," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, referring to the special counsel who had led the case over the documents.

"They are being brought down to Florida and will someday be part of the Trump Presidential Library," he wrote, without clarifying if all the documents that had originally been kept in the boxes had also been returned.

Trump repeated his position that he “did absolutely nothing wrong” and his claim that the case against him was a political witchhunt.

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in 2022 in a bid to retrieve the classified documents, which Smith had accused Trump of stashing at the Florida golf club after leaving the White House the year before.

Photographs had shown the top secret documents -- which included records from the Pentagon and the CIA -- piled haphazardly and unsecured in a gleaming bathroom at the busy club.

Trump had allegedly thwarted multiple efforts by the previous administration of Joe Biden to retrieve them.

The prosecution was still moving through the legal system when Trump returned to power on January 20.

Nine days later, Smith dropped the case, citing a Justice Department policy of not indicting or prosecuting a sitting president. He also resigned from the department.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On