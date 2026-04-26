Trump health: POTUS' discolored hand triggers fresh questions after Florida appearance, ‘Looking worse than…’
President Donald Trump was spotted wearing what appeared to be a thick layer of mismatched concealer on his right hand, sparking speculations about health.
A new photograph of President Donald Trump has triggered fresh speculation over his health after a visibly discolored patch on the back of his right hand appeared more pronounced during a media interaction in Florida.
As he left Florida on Saturday for the much-awaited White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., Trump, 79, was spotted wearing what appeared to be a thick layer of mismatched concealer on his right hand. The photo shows a concealed darkened area extending toward the fingers as Trump addressed reporters.
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The Florida photo goes viral as social media speculates
Trump has previously been seen with heavy makeup on his hands during public events. Social media users started comparing prior photos of Trump's hands with the recently released photos. Some social media users claimed the mark looks bigger or more prominent than it has in the past.
A user on X wrote, “I’m no doctor, but when a hand is okay, you don’t put half a bottle of concealer onto it.”{{/usCountry}}
A user on X wrote, “I’m no doctor, but when a hand is okay, you don’t put half a bottle of concealer onto it.”{{/usCountry}}
Another user on X criticized Trump's foreign policy and wrote, “That hand looking worse than his foreign policy, both decaying in public but nobody wants to talk about it.”{{/usCountry}}
Another user on X criticized Trump's foreign policy and wrote, “That hand looking worse than his foreign policy, both decaying in public but nobody wants to talk about it.”{{/usCountry}}
Another user on X demands an honest answer from the president and wrote, “Not gonna speculate on the pics, but real leadership means being straight with the American people. Can we at least agree on that?”{{/usCountry}}
Another user on X demands an honest answer from the president and wrote, “Not gonna speculate on the pics, but real leadership means being straight with the American people. Can we at least agree on that?”{{/usCountry}}
The user further compares Trump with former president Joe Biden and wrote, “If Biden wasn’t transparent, that was wrong. So why is it suddenly okay when Trump does the exact same thing and hides stuff?”{{/usCountry}}
The user further compares Trump with former president Joe Biden and wrote, “If Biden wasn’t transparent, that was wrong. So why is it suddenly okay when Trump does the exact same thing and hides stuff?”{{/usCountry}}
The White House has frequently blamed Trump's high-dosage aspirin routine and frequent handshaking for the current photos of his hand bruising, but it has not released an official statement or response.
Read more: Was Trump rushed to hospital before White House correspondents dinner? Truth behind health concerns
Previous incidents
This is not the first time visible marks on Trump’s hand have sparked discussion. Earlier this year, photographs taken during the World Economic Forum showed a noticeable bruise on the back of his hand while he attended events in Davos, Switzerland.
At the time, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed the discoloration to a minor injury, saying Trump had struck his hand against a table.
She also noted that frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin were contributors. Medical experts have previously acknowledged that aspirin, which is a blood thinner, can make consumers more prone to bruising, especially in older adults.
Trump has previously been described by his physicians as being in “exceptional health” following routine evaluations at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Meanwhile, Trump and other government officials were later evacuated from the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots broke out. The alleged shooter, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, was subsequently apprehended.