Trump health update: POTUS says he ‘aced’ his Walter Reed cognitive test amid bizarre Truth Social posts
Trump boasts perfect cognitive test score amid health speculation.
US President Donald Trump said he “aced” a recent cognitive test conducted during his latest physical examination at Walter Reed as online speculation surrounding his health intensified following a string of unusual Truth Social posts.
In a video clip being circulated on X, Trump spoke about his recent medical evaluation while responding to questions about his cardiac and cognitive health.
“They said I’m very healthy,” Trump said in the clip. “I do physicals because I just want, I think I have an obligation to do it. But I just came out with very, very good results.”
Trump also claimed he received a perfect score on a cognitive assessment administered during the examination. “I took a test, a cognitive test, and I got 100% on it,” he said. “I got, as the expression goes, I aced it.”
The president added that doctors told him “very, very few people can ace that” and described the assessment as “actually a tough test.”{{/usCountry}}
The president added that doctors told him “very, very few people can ace that” and described the assessment as “actually a tough test.”{{/usCountry}}
“You know, once you get past the first half of the questions, those questions get difficult,” Trump said. “I have a great memory. I have a good, look, so far so good.”{{/usCountry}}
“You know, once you get past the first half of the questions, those questions get difficult,” Trump said. “I have a great memory. I have a good, look, so far so good.”{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Trump health update: POTUS' BMI nears obesity range despite 'excellent health' verdict
Strange Truth Social posts fuel online chatter{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Trump health update: POTUS' BMI nears obesity range despite 'excellent health' verdict
Strange Truth Social posts fuel online chatter{{/usCountry}}
Trump’s remarks about his health came as social media users dissected a series of unusual posts he shared Tuesday night on Truth Social.{{/usCountry}}
Trump’s remarks about his health came as social media users dissected a series of unusual posts he shared Tuesday night on Truth Social.{{/usCountry}}
Trump posted three different messages within roughly one minute. One featured an image of Trump speaking at a rally alongside the caption “the greatest attraction.” Another showed Trump posing with late singer Whitney Houston in 1980 with the caption “Whitney Houston and Future President Donald J. Trump.”
A third post compared Trump to fictional spy James Bond through an image labeled “Trump 007.”
Also Read: Fact check: Was Trump dozing off during White House cabinet meeting? Viral photos spark debate
The posts triggered speculation online, with some social media users suggesting Trump appeared nostalgic ahead of his upcoming 80th birthday next week.
The president has repeatedly mentioned his cognitive abilities over the years, often citing test performance and medical evaluations while pushing back against scrutiny surrounding his age.