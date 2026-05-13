Trump health update: Why POTUS is visiting Walter Reed after singer's ‘thick diaper’ joke

The White has announced that the President Donald Trump is set to visit the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26 for a routine annual dental and medical check-up. President Trump is scheduled for a dental and medical check-up at Walter Reed on May 26. (Bloomberg)

The visit, which will also include a meeting with military personnel has been described by the White House as standard preventive care. However, this will be Trump's fourth publicly disclosed medical evaluation since he returned to office.

Trump will turn 80 next month which makes him the oldest sitting US President. And he had his most recent annual physical back in April 2025. Just months later, in July, he visited his doctor again after being seen in public with swollen ankles and bruising on his right hand. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was given a "comprehensive exam" that included vascular testing. Doctors later diagnosed him with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults where blood collects in the leg veins and causes swelling.

Leavitt also said the bruising on Trump’s hand was caused by “tissue damage from frequent handshaking” along with his daily aspirin use.

Then, in October, Trump made yet another trip to Walter Reed. Leavitt initially called it a "routine yearly checkup," but critics quickly pointed out that Trump had already completed his annual physical just six months earlier. Trump later referred to it himself as a "sort of semi-annual physical." That visit included what the White House described as a preventative MRI on his heart and abdomen, though Trump later contradicted this, saying it was actually "a scan." His physician, Navy Capt Sean Barbabella confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that it had in fact been a CT scan which is done to rule out cardiovascular issues, according to Forbes.

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Trump's public appearances continue to spark health questions Trump has often appeared in public with bruises and bandages on his hands. Trump previously said the bruising came from shaking thousands of hands. After Trump’s July doctor visit, White House physician Sean Barbabella also said the bruising was linked to Trump’s daily use of 325 milligrams of aspirin, which is more than doctors recommend.

Trump has since been seen with bruising on both hands. In March, he was also photographed with a red blotch on his neck. Barbabella later said he prescribed a "very common cream" for it.

Trump has also faced claims of falling asleep at White House events, including an incident in the Oval Office, though the official White House account on X insisted he was merely "blinking."

More recently, social media users noted a visible bulge under Trump's suit trousers during a 60 Minutes interview following a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Singer Bill Madden posted on X: “Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper," as per The Mirror.

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Trump pushes back Despite growing public discussion about his health, President Donald Trump and his medical team have repeatedly said he is healthy.

According to Forbes, White House physician Sean Barbabella described Trump as being in "excellent health" after his October medical visit. He said Trump showed "strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological and physical performance." Barbabella also claimed Trump’s "cardiac age" was 14 years younger than his real age.

After Trump’s April 2025 medical exam, Barbabella said the president was "fully fit" to serve. He also pointed to Trump’s "active lifestyle" and said he had lost 20 pounds since a 2020 health check-up.

Trump himself has continued to reject concerns about his health. On Monday, he said he feels "literally the same" as he did 50 years ago and added: “I don't know why. It's not because I eat the best foods.”