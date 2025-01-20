Trump highlights 'wealthiest' ravaged by LA fires, blasts Biden's failure to handle ‘simple crisis’: ‘Can’t let this…'

Donald Trump highlighted the devastation caused by Los Angeles wildfires during his speech after being inaugurated as the 47th President of the US. Addressing the gathering in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington, DC, he stressed how “wealthiest” Americans have been affected by raging wildfires in Los Angeles, which has claimed at least 27 lives so far. During his speech, Trump went on to blast Joe Biden for his inability to handle border security and other problems that transpired during his tenure.(Getty Images via AFP)

While listing other natural disasters, including recent hurricanes, Trump said that the California fires had “tragically” destroyed tens of thousands of acres “without even a token of defense.”

“They're raging through the houses and communities, even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now,” Trump said.

“That's interesting,” he continued, without naming any.

The Los Angeles wildfires have destroyed the houses of numerous celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Joshua Jackson, Heidi Montag, Mel Gibson and Tyra Banks.

Also Read: ‘Deserving’ Barron Trump's video standing behind dad Donald's podium goes viral: Watch

Trump targets Biden's inability to ‘manage even a simple crisis at home’

During his speech, Trump went on to blast Joe Biden for his inability to handle border security and other problems that transpired during his tenure.

“We now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home, while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad. It fails to protect our magnificent, law-abiding American citizens, but provide sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and mental institutions that have illegally entered our country from all over the world,” the US President said.

“We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders, but refuses to defend American borders, or, more importantly, its own people.”

He then blasted Biden for several natural disasters that have happened in recent months.

He lamented that the US is “no longer” able to provide essential services during emergencies. Referring to the people of North Carolina, Trump said they have been treated “so badly”.

“Los Angeles, where we are watching fires still tragically burn from weeks ago without even a token of defense. They’re raging through the houses and communities even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now. They don’t have a home any longer. That’s interesting. We can’t let this happen.”