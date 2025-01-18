Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump immigration forces to target multiple cities, border czar says

Reuters |
Jan 18, 2025 11:24 PM IST

USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION (URGENT):Trump immigration forces to target multiple cities, border czar says

WASHINGTON, - President-elect Donald Trump's incoming "border czar" Tom Homan said on Saturday that targeted operations to detain migrants who are in the U.S. illegally will begin next week, and indicated they would involve several cities.

Trump immigration forces to target multiple cities, border czar says
Trump immigration forces to target multiple cities, border czar says

Asked on Fox News if deportation raids would be launched in multiple cities, including Chicago, Homan said, "I wouldn’t categorize them as raids. There are going to be targeted enforcement operations."

Asked how these operations would be received in so-called sanctuary cities, which have pledged not to use city resources for federal immigration raids, Homan suggested the incoming Trump administration would target city jails.

"We want to arrest a bad guy in the safety and security of a county jail.”

A source told Reuters on Friday that New York and Miami would be targeted. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would stage a week-long operation in Chicago with potentially hundreds of agents.

Homan, a former acting director of ICE, said the agency was planning its operations carefully.

"They will know who is possibly in the household, including children ... Every target for this operation is well-planned, and the whole team will be out there for officers’ safety reasons."

Asked when the flights of Trump's promised mass deportations would begin next week, Homan was not specific.

"We've got over 700,000 illegal aliens in the United States with final order removals. President Trump has been clear from day one ... he's going to secure the border and he's going to have the deportation operation."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On