Trump indicates he will announce VP pick at GOP convention as Kamala Harris accepts debate invite

Ahead of his upcoming debates with US President Joe Biden, GOP leader Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he may declare his vice presidential candidate at the Republican national convention in July. Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted an invitation from CBS News to debate former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick this summer. (AP )

During his interview with Scripps News’s Charles Benson, Trump was asked about the chance he will declare his running mate at the convention in Milwaukee.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Responding to this, the former president said: "That’s probably a pretty good chance, I would say."

While he said he is not committing it "100 percent", but added, "you’re getting pretty close. I’ll be doing it in Milwaukee, we’ll be — we’re gonna have a great time."

This announcement comes after Trump agreed to debate challenges thrown at him by Biden, While the first debate will be hosted by CNN in June and another will be conducted by ABC News in September. However, the debates will not take place before live audiences.

Trump calls Milwaukee a ‘really important state’

The Republican National Convention will be held from July 15-18 in the city of Milwaukee. “With tens of thousands traveling from around the country, it is our goal to showcase the vibrant, energetic, world-class city that is Milwaukee, Wisconsin,” the Republican National Committee said.

Calling Milwaukee a “very crucial state”, Trump stated, “We are bringing the convention to Milwaukee and we must win Wisconsin.”

Speculations regarding who the presumptive nominee for the Republican Party would choose as his vice presidential candidate are intensifying. Several people who competed against Trump in the GOP's presidential primary this year, have been considered for the position. These include North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.).

Other candidates who might be on Trump's list are Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Sens. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) and Marco Rubio (R-Florida). South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) was formerly regarded as a major contender, but her hopes of joining Trump's ticket have been dashed after she admitted to killing her own puppy and a family goat. However, Trump has called her story "tough", calling her a "terrific" person.

Earlier this week, Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who endorsed Trump after withdrawing from the presidential race, has declared that he would accept an offer to be his running mate.

Also Read: RFK Jr. tears into Biden and Trump for 'colluding' to exclude him from debates: ‘They are afraid…’

Kamala Harris accepts debate invite against Trump's VP pick

Meanwhile, Biden campaign declared that Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted a CBS News invitation to debate Trump's vice presidential nominee this summer.

Harris' team informed the network that she would debate in-studio on Tuesday, July 23, or Tuesday, August 13, and requested the Trump campaign to agree on one of the days. The Trump campaign is yet to respond to the debate invitation.