Trump makes major announcement ahead of debate with ‘worthy opponent' Joe Biden: ‘I will lose…’

Donald Trump seems to have taken a U-turn on his previous views on Joe Biden, stating that he is a deserving opponent. The former President is even planning to deliberately lose the presidential debate against his Democrat rival. Trump has asserted that he may intentionally lose the debate in order to prevent Biden from getting replaced as the Democratic presidential nominee.(AP)

As the race for the White House gets intense between the two candidates ahead of CNN-hosted first presidential debate of this year.

Trump has asserted that he may intentionally lose the debate in order to prevent Biden from getting replaced as the Democratic presidential nominee. In an interview with Steve Gruber, Trump disclosed that he performs better against every candidate as per the Democratic polls.

He said that there's a possibility that Biden would be removed if he loses the Thursday debate. According to HuffPost, Trump said he intends to lose the debate on purpose in an effort to keep Biden in the race.

“Maybe I’m better off losing the debate. I’ll make sure he stays. I’ll lose the debate on purpose. Maybe I’ll do something like that,” the GOP leader stated.

Trump calls Biden a ‘worthy opponent and debater’

While calling Biden a worthy opponent in an interview with the All-In podcast, Trump has changed his tone from suggesting that Biden will be well prepared, according to NBC News.

"He beat Paul Ryan pretty badly (in 2012). And I assume he’s going to be somebody that will be a worthy debater. I would say I don’t want to underestimate him," he stated.

Trump has earlier slammed Biden on various occasion, pointing out that he seems to be freezing on stage and he "can't talk, can't walk, can't find his way off a stage." His latest claim of losing in purpose to Biden has raised eyebrows.

Biden andTrump's first debate will be conducted by CNN onJune 27, and each candidate will getabout 90minutes to present their case. In a recent episode of The Chris Stigall Podcast, Trump was asked how he is getting ready for the debate, which has everyone's attention.

“People say how are you preparing? I’m preparing by taking questions from you and others if you think about it,” the former President reacted.

Also Read: Hillary Clinton warns Biden at 'disadvantage' in facing Trump during first presidential debate; 'There's no way he can…'

Trump blasts ‘lying machine’ Biden

On the other hand, Trump took to Social media on Wednesday and made an absurd argument that Biden should be relieved there are no fact-checkers, dubbing him as a "lying machine."

In anticipation of the CNN debate, Trump and his allies have persisted in implying that it won't be a fair battle. They have claimed without proof that moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will be prejudiced and that Biden will be consuming performance-enhancing drugs.