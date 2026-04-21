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Trump makes urgent appeal to Iran: ‘Please do them no harm’

President Donald Trump called on Iran to release eight women facing execution, hoping it would improve relations ahead of upcoming negotiations.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 08:18 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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President Donald Trump publicly urged Iran to free eight women whom the regime is reportedly planning to execute in an effort to foster goodwill with the United States.

Trump urged Iranian leaders to release eight women scheduled for execution, suggesting it would foster goodwill as negotiations with the U.S. approach.

“To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women,” Trump sated in a post on Truth Social.

“I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!”

Also Read: US Iran war LIVE updates: ‘Ready to go militarily,’ says Trump to Iran amid peace talks uncertainty

Also Read: ‘I expect to be bombing’: Trump's chilling warning to Iran, signals no ceasefire extension

Ceasefire approaching expiration

The two-week ceasefire, which Trump said concludes Wednesday evening Washington time, has been described by the President as having been breached “numerous times” by Iran.

He has stated that prolonging the truce is “highly improbable” if no consensus is achieved prior to that time.

Pakistan to host talks

On Sunday, Trump issued a warning that the United States would obliterate all bridges and power facilities in Iran should it refuse his conditions, thereby maintaining a recent trend of similar threats.

In response, Iran has stated that if the United States were to assault its civilian infrastructure, it would retaliate by targeting power stations and desalination facilities in its Gulf Arab neighbors.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is preparing to host the discussions, although there is uncertainty regarding their continuation. Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed throughout the capital, Islamabad, according to a government official and a security representative.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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