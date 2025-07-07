Search
Trump Media launches global streaming platform Truth+ with Newsmax channel

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 09:52 PM IST

The TV streaming platform has been launched with Newsmax channel, a conservative news outlet, which will also be able to increase its presence outside the US.

Trump Media and Technology Group on Monday launched a TV streaming platform, Truth+, globally with the Newsmax channel to support the company's expansion.

US President Donald Trump owns majority of Trump Media & Technology Group, which also operates Truth Social. (Reuters)
Trump Media users can now access streaming channels and on-demand video through the Truth apps on iOS, Android, web, and connected TV platforms, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

The launch of Truth+ TV streaming platform also allows conservative news channel Newsmax to increase its presence outside the United States.

Truth Media, which also operations 'Truth Social', is largely owned by US President Donald Trump.

ALSO READ | ‘What’s Truth Social?’: Elon Musk goes all out on X for his 'America Party'

"We're gratified by the fast introduction of Truth+ to international markets and look forward to completing the rollout across all devices and operating systems. I'd like to thank Newsmax in particular for partnering with Trump Media for this expansion, which will bring the network's unique programming to major new markets. There is clearly a need globally for fresh perspectives on the great issues of our day, and we're laying the groundwork to challenge the woke news monolith with hard-hitting, non-woke reporting and commentary," said Trump Media's CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes.

The Truth+ apps can be downloaded from the relevant app stores around the world.

The company had begun beta testing the global rollout of the Truth TV streaming platform in late June and said it would continue to do so, collecting user feedback as the rollout progresses.

Along with operating Truth Social, Truth+ TV streaming platform, Truth Media is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating the President's "America First" investment vehicles.

Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group rose about 0.6 per cent at $19.06, while Newsmax shares tumbled 2.6 per cent to $14.65 in morning trading.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
