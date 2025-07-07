Trump Media launches global streaming platform Truth+ with Newsmax channel

Trump Media and Technology Group on Monday launched a TV streaming platform, Truth+, globally with the Newsmax channel to support the company's expansion. US President Donald Trump owns majority of Trump Media & Technology Group, which also operates Truth Social. (Reuters)

Trump Media users can now access streaming channels and on-demand video through the Truth apps on iOS, Android, web, and connected TV platforms, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

The launch of Truth+ TV streaming platform also allows conservative news channel Newsmax to increase its presence outside the United States.

Truth Media, which also operations 'Truth Social', is largely owned by US President Donald Trump.

"We're gratified by the fast introduction of Truth+ to international markets and look forward to completing the rollout across all devices and operating systems. I'd like to thank Newsmax in particular for partnering with Trump Media for this expansion, which will bring the network's unique programming to major new markets. There is clearly a need globally for fresh perspectives on the great issues of our day, and we're laying the groundwork to challenge the woke news monolith with hard-hitting, non-woke reporting and commentary," said Trump Media's CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes.

The Truth+ apps can be downloaded from the relevant app stores around the world.

The company had begun beta testing the global rollout of the Truth TV streaming platform in late June and said it would continue to do so, collecting user feedback as the rollout progresses.

Along with operating Truth Social, Truth+ TV streaming platform, Truth Media is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating the President's "America First" investment vehicles.

Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group rose about 0.6 per cent at $19.06, while Newsmax shares tumbled 2.6 per cent to $14.65 in morning trading.