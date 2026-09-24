Trump rolls out the red carpet as China's Xi Jinping lands in US for 3-day state visit; Video

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, with President Donald Trump personally greeting him at Joint Base Andrews. Trump and first lady Melania Trump were at the Maryland military base for Xi’s arrival ceremony, along with Xi’s wife Peng Liyuan.

Xi Jinping arrived in Washington, where Donald Trump and Melania personally came to the airport to welcome him for his state visit.. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

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The airport welcome is unusual because US presidents generally receive visiting leaders at the White House rather than meeting them at the airport. Xi’s visit is his first state visit to Washington in more than a decade. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and Iran during their meetings.

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Xi Jinping arrives in Washington as Donald Trump plans full state welcome

{{^usCountry}} Trump weclomed Xi with rolling a red carpet for China's president. Trump’s decision to meet Xi at the airport comes after the US president received a large welcome during his visit to China in May. Trump has spoken positively about his relationship with Xi and has said he wants the Chinese leader to receive a high-level welcome in Washington. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump weclomed Xi with rolling a red carpet for China's president. Trump’s decision to meet Xi at the airport comes after the US president received a large welcome during his visit to China in May. Trump has spoken positively about his relationship with Xi and has said he wants the Chinese leader to receive a high-level welcome in Washington. {{/usCountry}}

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Melania Trump also explained why her husband chose to meet Xi personally. During an interview with Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends, she said, “they have a great relationship.”

“He’s coming on our soil, and we need to welcome them with the most respect,” she added.

The White House has planned several formal events during Xi’s visit. On Thursday, Xi and Peng are scheduled to attend a ceremony at the White House before Trump and Xi hold talks. A formal state dinner is also planned for Thursday evening.

Also Read: Arms, chips and communiqués: Why Taiwan looms over the Xi-Trump summit

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping face trade, AI, Taiwan and Iran issues

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The friendly welcome comes as Washington and Beijing continue to deal with several difficult issues. Trade is expected to be a major part of the talks, while artificial intelligence has become another important area of competition between the two countries.

Taiwan and China’s relationship with Iran are also expected to be discussed. Reuters reported that the leaders are looking to keep stability in their relationship after months of disagreements over trade and other issues.

The visit follows Trump’s trip to China in May and marks another direct meeting between the two leaders this year. Both governments have stressed the importance of keeping communication open even as disagreements continue.

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Also Read: Taiwan, trade, Tehran: What's on table for crucial Xi-Trump talks

Xi Jinping state visit schedule includes White House dinner and archives tour

Xi’s visit continues through Friday. After Thursday’s White House events and state dinner, Xi and Peng are expected to return to the White House on Friday for private tea with Trump and Melania.

The Chinese president and first lady are also scheduled to visit the National Archives in Washington with the Trumps. The visit will include a look at historic documents connected to the relationship between the United States and China.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the high-level contact with Beijing, saying the two countries are “the two largest economies in the world” and “probably the two most powerful militaries in the world.”

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“The idea that we would not interact with them at the highest levels is irresponsible. It’s outrageous. We have to,” Rubio said Wednesday.

Deep Dive What topics are expected to be discussed during Xi Jinping's state visit to the US? During Xi Jinping's state visit, the leaders are expected to discuss trade, artificial intelligence, Taiwan, and Iran. Why did Trump choose to greet Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews instead of the White House? Trump chose to greet Xi at the airport to reciprocate the large welcome he received during his visit to China, signaling the importance of the relationship and respect for Xi. What is the significance of Xi Jinping's state visit to the US? Xi's state visit marks his first in over a decade and represents a significant milestone in US-China relations, highlighting efforts to manage diplomatic ties amidst ongoing tensions.

Melania Trump also explained why her husband chose to meet Xi personally. During an interview with Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends, she said, “they have a great relationship.”

“He’s coming on our soil, and we need to welcome them with the most respect,” she added.

The White House has planned several formal events during Xi’s visit. On Thursday, Xi and Peng are scheduled to attend a ceremony at the White House before Trump and Xi hold talks. A formal state dinner is also planned for Thursday evening.