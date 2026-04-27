Trump, Melania to host King Charles of UK after WHCD shooting; security tightened for high-stakes US visit

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are set to host King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Washington on Monday. This comes as authorities grapple with the fallout of a dramatic shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) that has raised serious security concerns. President Trump and First Lady Melania will still host King Charles III and Queen Camilla amid security concerns following a shooting at the WHCD. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (via REUTERS)

Buckingham Palace released a statement following the security breach at last night's WHCD, stating that His Majesty is being kept fully informed of developments and is most happy to learn that the President, First Lady, and all guests were unharmed.

The royal couple will be in the US from April 27 to April 30.

Read more: WHCA president thanks law enforcement after Saturday’s ‘harrowing’ shooting at annual dinner

Royal visit to proceed with heightened security On Fox News this morning, President Trump discussed the matter and reaffirmed that, in spite of the recent event, the visit will proceed as scheduled. When asked if the timetable or security would change, the President said that King Charles is a "great guy" and said that the government is eager for the historic visit.

During his interview on CBS News “60 Minutes”, Trump reiterated, “I think it's great; he'll be very safe. The White House grounds are really safe.”

Additionally, Trump stated that there was no evidence from authorities that he or other officials were being threatened.

According to Reuters, Buckingham Palace may have small operational changes in one or two meetings.

On Sunday, British senior minister Darren Jones stated that the government will work closely with US security services to prepare for Charles' visit. He added that ongoing negotiations will continue in the coming days. “Our security services are working closely together ahead of His Majesty's visit to the US next week,” Jones told Sky News.

Read more: 'Let the show go on': Trump after security incident at White House press dinner

What is the rule Donald Trump might break? The founder of Elevate Etiquette and a former Trump White House adviser, Alison Cheperdak, noted that the visit's significance is remarkable. The visit, according to Cheperdak, who is counseling the Trumps on the complex "dos and don'ts" of royal contact, is a ceremonial expression of reconciliation after 250 years.

In the anticipation of the Royal visit, the political elite in the District are being reminded of one crucial guideline: avoid making physical contact. According to the Daily Mail, Cheperdak cautioned that in such formal situations, even well-meaning gestures may seem inappropriate. “Don't initiate physical contact,” she said.

However, Trump has a history of breaking those particular guidelines when interacting with foreign leaders.

He is not alone as Michelle Obama, in 2009, famously put the "no-touch" rule to the test by putting an arm around the Queen.

The country's capital will be see strict procedure and red carpet extravaganza from April 27 to April 30, the Daily Mail reported. The King's readiness to address lawmakers, which his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, accomplished only once before in 1991, highlights the importance of the visit.