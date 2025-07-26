Donald Trump is facing new pressure for a full mental health check after a series of strange public appearances left even some of his supporters confused, according to Mirror report. Dr. Bandy Lee, a former Yale psychiatry professor, said she first saw signs of cognitive decline in Donald Trump back in 2017.(REUTERS)

At the same time, some Republicans are still going after the former President Biden’s health records from when he was in office. But one retired Navy commander says they’re going after the wrong person.

Paul Mazich: 'Investigate the health of our current president'

Paul Mazich, a former Navy commander, called out Congress for focusing on Biden instead of Trump. He wrote in a column, “Does it really matter whether Congress investigates former President Joe Biden’s health in office? He’s retired. Leave him alone. Here’s a better idea: Investigate the health of our current president.”

Trump, who returned to the presidency earlier this year, has made headlines with some odd speeches. In one, he claimed his late uncle taught the Unabomber, even though the dates don’t sit align. That comment is just one of several that experts have called out as troubling.

Mazich said, “Clues to Trump’s mental state have been plainly observable for many years. During his first term, dozens of psychiatrists and mental health professionals tried to warn the public.”

Trump suffers from a health issue

He urged Congress to act quickly, “If they determine that Trump suffers from a health issue that makes him unfit for office, they must act for the nation’s good and not for political advantage."

Trump has waved off concerns, saying he “aced” a memory test and “got every answer right.”

Dr. Bandy Lee, a former Yale psychiatry professor, said she first saw signs of cognitive decline in Trump back in 2017. She now heads the World Mental Health Coalition.

'Trump’s bizarre speech and political decisions…'

Last year, that group released a warning signed by more than 50 top psychiatrists, neurologists, and dementia experts. It said, “What’s alarming is how the rate of Trump’s bizarre speech and political decisions have been increasing. He gave an answer about childcare to the Economic Club of New York so incoherent that even his supporters were concerned.”

The group also pointed to signs like how Trump walks, problems speaking clearly, and dropping vocabulary and thought complexity, all common symptoms of dementia.