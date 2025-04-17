Trump paying El Salvador for keeping Kilmar Abrego Garcia in prison? Maryland senator's big claim

Senator Chris Van Hollen, who visited El Salvador to push for Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return, claimed that President Donald Trump's administration is ‘paying’ the Central American country to keep the Maryland resident in prison. However, he did not back his claim with evidence. Donald Trump has been accused of paying El Salvador for keeping Kilmar Abrego Garcia in prison(AFP)

Kilmar Garcia was arrested and deported to El Salvador last month, after officials claimed that he was associated with the street gang MS-13. However, Democrats immediately slammed the Trump administration. The 29-year-old is currently in prison.

Maryland Sen Van Hollen said Wednesday that El Salvador had denied his request to release Kilmar Garcia, who is a US resident. The lawmaker added that he was also refused a visit or phone call. He asked Vice President Felix Ulloa why Abrego Garcia was still locked up in the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) if he had committed no crime.

He then went on to accuse the Trump administration of paying El Salvador.

"His answer was that the Trump administration is paying El Salvador, the government of El Salvador, to keep him at CECOT," Van Hollen said. “I'm asking President Bukele... to do the right thing and allow Mr Abrego Garcia to walk out of prison, a man who's charged with no crime, convicted of no crime, and who was illegally abducted from the United States.”

The Trump administration has admitted to an ‘administrative error’. A federal judge asked officials to ‘facilitate’ Kilmar Garcia's return.

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security said that the Salvador native has been accused of beating and scratching his wife in the past. Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi released some documents, according to which Maryland police stated in a 2019 report that they believe the 29-year-old was an active gang member.

Kilmar Garcia's lawyers and family members have yet to respond to these claims.