Rachel Morin's mother brings up Kilmar Garcia during ‘special’ White House appearance | Watch

Patty Morin, the mother of murdered Maryland woman Rachel Morin, slammed the state's Sen Chris Van Hollen for traveling to El Salvador. This comes after, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was convicted of murder and rape in Rachel Morin’s death. Patty Morin, mother of Rachel Morin, speaks during a news conference at the White House(Bloomberg)

“I just don’t understand this,” Patty Morin said at a White House press briefing, where she was described as a ‘special guest’. She further accused Van Hollen of ‘barely acknowledging' Rachel's death, but ‘using tax money to travel to El Salvador’.

Morin said she was outraged that ‘a senator from Maryland who didn’t even acknowledge — or barely acknowledged my daughter and the brutal death that she endured, leaving her five children without a mother’ but used ‘my tax money to fly to El Salvador to bring back a person some who isn’t even an American citizen’.

Rachel Morin's mother further added that the trial of her killing revealed that the 37-year-old's skull had been crushed like an eggshell.

“Then he strangled her because he didn’t want her to live to tell the story,” Patty Morin said.

Meanwhile, Sen Chris Van Hollen said he had also been refused a visit or phone call with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is imprisoned in his native country. The Maryland legislator added that he had asked Vice President Felix Ulloa when they met why Abrego Garcia was still locked up if he had committed no crime and El Salvador had no evidence that he was a member of street gang MS-13.

"His answer was that the Trump administration is paying El Salvador, the government of El Salvador, to keep him at CECOT," Van Hollen said.

“I’m asking President [Nayib] Bukele, under his authority as president of El Salvador, to do the right thing and allow Mr. Abrego Garcia to walk out of a prison — a man who is charged with no crime, convicted of no crime, and was illegally abducted from the United States,” Van Hollen added.