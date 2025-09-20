Trump Platinum Card: POTUS' latest visa and immigration move after H-1B fee hike

After introducing the “Gold Card,” President Donald Trump has come up with the “Platinum Card,” promising an easier route to US residency. US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2025.(AFP)

According to the description on the official Trumpcard.gov website, the Platinum Card offers a spot on the waiting list for those willing to pay a hefty price.

“Sign up now and secure your place on the waiting list for the Trump Platinum Card. For a processing fee and, after DHS vetting, a $5 million contribution, you will have the ability to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income," it states.

By comparison, the Trump Gold Card requires a $1 million contribution (plus processing fees and DHS vetting) and promises a fast-track to US residency.

$100,000 application fee for H-1B visas

This comes just hours after Bloomberg revealed that Trump is planning to introduce a new $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas. The program currently grants 65,000 annual work visas to highly skilled foreign professionals, with an additional 20,000 visas set aside for those with advanced degrees, Reuters reported,

Currently, H-1B applicants pay a modest fee to enter a lottery, and if selected, employers cover additional costs that can reach several thousand dollars. These visas typically allow workers to stay in the US for three to six years.

In recent years, Amazon has led the pack by securing over 10,000 H-1B visas, followed by major companies like Tata Consultancy, Microsoft, Apple, and Google, AP reported.

California remains the state with the highest concentration of H-1B workers, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

However, Bloomberg also reported concerns about loopholes in the system. Some employers flood the lottery with applications, often hiring lower-paid workers indirectly through staffing and outsourcing firms. These intermediaries end up receiving nearly half of the 85,000 visas allotted each year, raising questions about fairness and exploitation within the program.