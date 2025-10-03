Trump-Project 2025 tracker: Govt shutdown, layoffs part of grand plan? Kamala's explosive claim

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has suggested that President Donald Trump might be making use of the government shutdown for his benefit. She made her remarks on X while sharing a Truth Social post from the Republican president, who said he was meeting Russ Vought of ‘PROJECT 2025 Fame’. President Donald Trump has hinted at cuts during the government shutdown.(AP)

Trump on his social media platform wrote “I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent.”

He continued, “I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity. They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT."

Sharing a screenshot of his post, Harris remarked “This was always the plan. Project 2025 was Donald Trump's blueprint to seize unchecked power within the federal government and restrict Americans' freedoms. And he is implementing it right in front of our eyes.”

Trump's recent Truth Social post is also drawing backlash since the President had earlier said on social media that he had ‘no idea who was behind it’. At the time, Trump had seemed to indicate he wanted little to do with Project 2025.

However, a CNN review had found that at least 140 people who worked for Trump were involved in Project 2025. California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is among the most vocal critics of the Trump administration on X, said “Trump tried to distance himself from Project 2025. But 9 months in, he has already put 48 percent into action. And now, with his shutdown, he’s all in — embracing the plan’s disastrous cuts and divisive policies.”

What is Project 2025?

As per the official site, “Project 2025 is a comprehensive conservative policy blueprint developed by The Heritage Foundation and supported by an alliance of over 100 conservative organizations.”

It gives a detailed roadmap aimed at transforming the federal government and implementing conservative policies in a future Republican presidential administration. In the key policy areas of Project 2025, it is mentioned that “The plan emphasizes reducing the size of the federal government, centralizing executive power, and implementing traditional conservative values.”

Thus, layoffs would be a part of Project 2025, but it makes no direct mention of a government shutdown. Trump has indicated that the Democrats are responsible for the shutdown and have thus provided him with the opportunity to move ahead with layoffs.