Trump promotes tariffs amid tension across world, urges Americans ‘Don’t be weak, don’t be a PANICAN’

US President Donald Trump urged Americans to remain calm and steadfast on Monday as trade tensions escalated throughout the world following his tariff announcement on Liberation Day. The 47th President assertethe US has an opportunity to take significant action “that should have been done decades ago.” Donald Trump invented a new term “Panican” in a post on Truth Social, dubbing it "a new party based on Weak and Stupid people.(REUTERS)

Trump invented a new term “Panican” in a post on Truth Social, dubbing it “a new party based on Weak and Stupid people.” He urged Americans to be “strong, courageous, and patient” when facing the threat of international retaliation against US tariffs, stressing that “greatness will be the result”.

“The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!,” the POTUS wrote.

The announcement comes Wall Street has been rocked by Trump's most recent round of tariffs, and Capitol Hill has been tense as some Republicans voiced worries about the political and financial repercussions. Democrats call the effort misdirected and clumsy.

Trump appeals to supporters to hold fast

Wall Street has been in chaos as Trump team has been occupied with justifying reciprocal tariffs on some nations and the 10% baseline.

In an effort to boost American manufacturing, Trump administration officials are assuring Americans that the markets will recover and that temporary suffering will be compensated for in the long run.

In a subsequent Truth Social Post, Trump urged his supporters to hold fast.

“Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place,” he wrote.

Trump has maintained that his tariffs are essential in order to restore home manufacturing and rebalance international commerce. He called China “the biggest abuser of them all” and chastised Beijing for retaliating by raising its own tariffs.

“This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate.”

“They’ve made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA! Our past “leaders” are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country,” the President added.

He also urged the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates. Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, cautioned Friday that the tariffs would raise inflation and that “there's a lot of waiting and seeing going on, including by us,” before any decisions are taken.