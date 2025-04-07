Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump promotes tariffs amid tension across world, urges Americans ‘Don’t be weak, don’t be a PANICAN’

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 07, 2025 08:44 PM IST

Trump urged Americans to remain calm and steadfast as trade tensions escalated throughout the world following his tariff announcement on Liberation Day.

US President Donald Trump urged Americans to remain calm and steadfast on Monday as trade tensions escalated throughout the world following his tariff announcement on Liberation Day. The 47th President assertethe US has an opportunity to take significant action “that should have been done decades ago.”

Donald Trump invented a new term “Panican” in a post on Truth Social, dubbing it "a new party based on Weak and Stupid people.(REUTERS)
Donald Trump invented a new term “Panican” in a post on Truth Social, dubbing it "a new party based on Weak and Stupid people.(REUTERS)

Trump invented a new term “Panican” in a post on Truth Social, dubbing it “a new party based on Weak and Stupid people.” He urged Americans to be “strong, courageous, and patient” when facing the threat of international retaliation against US tariffs, stressing that “greatness will be the result”.

“The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!,” the POTUS wrote.

The announcement comes Wall Street has been rocked by Trump's most recent round of tariffs, and Capitol Hill has been tense as some Republicans voiced worries about the political and financial repercussions. Democrats call the effort misdirected and clumsy.

Trump appeals to supporters to hold fast

Wall Street has been in chaos as Trump team has been occupied with justifying reciprocal tariffs on some nations and the 10% baseline.

In an effort to boost American manufacturing, Trump administration officials are assuring Americans that the markets will recover and that temporary suffering will be compensated for in the long run.

In a subsequent Truth Social Post, Trump urged his supporters to hold fast.

“Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place,” he wrote.

Also Read: Federal Reserve announces ‘closed board meeting’ amid Trump tariff tensions; When is it?

Trump has maintained that his tariffs are essential in order to restore home manufacturing and rebalance international commerce. He called China “the biggest abuser of them all” and chastised Beijing for retaliating by raising its own tariffs.

“This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate.”

“They’ve made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA! Our past “leaders” are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country,” the President added.

He also urged the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates. Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, cautioned Friday that the tariffs would raise inflation and that “there's a lot of waiting and seeing going on, including by us,” before any decisions are taken.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Trump promotes tariffs amid tension across world, urges Americans ‘Don’t be weak, don’t be a PANICAN’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On