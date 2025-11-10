Search
Mon, Nov 10, 2025
Trump recounts playing tight end at New York Military Academy, tells funny QB story: ‘Didn't have…’

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 10, 2025 05:56 am IST

At the Commanders-Lions game, Trump recalled playing tight end at New York Military Academy (1959–64), joking their quarterback’s arm made 10 yards a long pass.

President Donald Trump, who was in attendance for the Washington Commanders' home game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, recounted his time playing tight end at the New York Military Academy as he spoke to the Fox broadcasters at halftime.

President Donald Trump, center, gestures to the crowd at the Commanders vs Detroit Lions game at Northwest Stadium.(AP)
President Donald Trump, center, gestures to the crowd at the Commanders vs Detroit Lions game at Northwest Stadium.(AP)

Donald Trump attended the New York Military Academy from 1959 to 1964, enrolling at age 13 and graduating at age 18. A photo of Trump in a New York Football Academy team's group photo from 1959-1964 was also showed in the broadcast.

"I played tight end, but I mean, it was not quite football like this," Trump said. “It was a little bit easier. It wasn't so tough. And we had a quarterback who didn't have a very strong arm. I would say 10 yards was a long pass.”

The NFL on Fox broadcasters then asked Trump if he ever scored a touchdown, to which Trump replied negatively.

Also read: Is Trump sick? Video shows POTUS 'asleep' in Oval Office, sparking health concerns

“I'm not sure I had any,” Trump said. That's a long time ago. At least you realized that I never tell a lie, right? That's very good. I haven't seen that picture in a long time.

Trump's Grand Entry Met With Boos

President Donald Trump made a grand entry at the Commanders vs Lions game. Admittedly late for the game, Trump's arrival delayed the start as the President's Air Force One jet first did a flyover of Northwest Stadium in Maryland. A video of the President was also played on the screen at the stadium. Later, the President entered the stadium and sat in the VIP box in the second quarter.

Both of the occasions were met with boos from the audience - the flyover and the video, followed by the president's entry into the game.

Trump was joined by Speaker Mike Johnson and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, among other members of his administration.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Trump recounts playing tight end at New York Military Academy, tells funny QB story: 'Didn't have…'
