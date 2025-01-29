Trump rejoices as CNN anchor Jim Acosta quits network on air, calls reporter ‘a loser’ and ‘dishonest’

Donald Trump rejoiced on Truth Social after veteran journalist Jim Acosta announced that he is quitting CNN. Acosta, an anti-Trump CNN anchor, told viewers on air on Tuesday, January 28, that he would depart the network instead of accepting a new position anchoring a two-hour live newscast commencing at midnight. Donald Trump rejoices as CNN anchor Jim Acosta quits network on air (@Acosta/X, AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

“I have decided to move on. One final message: don’t give in to the lies, don’t give in to the fear," Acosta said at the end of his ‘CNN Newsroom’ broadcast.

‘The worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history’

Trump took to Truth Social to call the development “really good news,” while blasting Acosta as “a major loser” and “the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history.” “Wow, really good news! Jim Acosta, one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history, a major sleazebag, has been relegated by CNN Fake News to the Midnight hour, “Death Valley,” because of extraordinarily BAD RATINGS (and no talent!). Word is that he wants to QUIT, and that would be even better. Jim is a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up. Good luck Jim!” the president wrote.

Acosta, 53, joined CNN back in 2007 after working at CBS News. In 2018, he became the network’s chief White House correspondent. He covered the Trump administration and even had his White House press credentials suspended in 2018 after a contentious briefing room exchange with Trump. However, it was later reinstated by a court order.

Acosta decided to quit at a time when CNN announced changes to its daytime schedule. The network has decided to move ‘The Situation Room’, with anchors Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown, to the 10 am slot, where Acosta had been appearing for the past year. The changes are set to take place in March.

CNN chairman Mark Thompson proposed a prime-time slot to Acosta for a new news programme which would air live during late-night hours on the East Coast, occupying the prime-time slot on the West Coast, where reruns of earlier evening programmes are generally broadcasted by cable news outlets.

The network reportedly said in a statement after Acosta quit, “Jim has spent a long and distinguished career spanning nearly 20 years at CNN, where his work has championed upholding power, the First Amendment, and journalistic freedoms. We are grateful for his dedication and commitment to reporting and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”