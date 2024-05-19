Who was Alice Stewart? CNN political commentator and GOP adviser dies aged 58

CNN political commentator Alice Stewart, who worked on various GOP presidential campaigns, died at the age of 58 on Saturday, May 18. Law enforcement officials told CNN that she was found dead outdoors in the Bellevue neighbourhood in northern Virginia. Who was Alice Stewart? CNN political commentator and GOP adviser dies (alicestewartdc/Instagram)

It is believed Stewart suffered a medical emergency. No foul play is suspected.

“Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN,” Mark Thompson, the network’s CEO, said. “A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

It is unknown what illness Stewart may have been battling, but she died suddenly. She frequently appeared on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer as a guest, and did so even a day before she died. In her final Instagram post, she wrote, “It’s always a sunny day when you can join the great @wolfblitzer on #CNN with @mariacardonadc!”

Who was Alice Stewart?

Stewart, a Georgia native, has been a famous face on CNN ever since she joined the outlet ahead of the 2016 election. “We always invited her to come on my show because we knew we would be a little bit smarter at the end of that conversation,” Blitzer told Jessica Dean on CNN Newsroom. “She helped our viewers better appreciate what was going on and that’s why we will miss her so much.”

Stewart’s career began when she started working as a local reporter and producer in Georgia. She also worked as a news anchor in Little Rock, Arkansas. She eventually moved into the political realm.

Stewart went on to serve as then-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s communications director. She assumed a similar role for his 2008 presidential run.

Stewart worked as communications director for the 2012 presidential bids of former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann, and later former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, as well as for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 campaign.