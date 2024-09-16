Trump reveals how he felt after hearing ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ during second assassination attempt: ‘I really wanted to…'

Following the second attempt on Donald Trump's life on Sunday, Fox News' Sean Hannity spoke with the former president who narrated the whole scene to him. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump praised the Secret Service for saving his life after being told that no one was in danger, Hannity said, adding that the former president bemoaned his failure to make a birdie putt.(AP)

Hannity claimed to have had private conversations with Trump three times on Sunday.

According to the Fox News anchor, Trump heard the “pop” of shots being fired when he was golfing on his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, and was immediately protected by Secret Service members who used their bodies as shields.

Trump, who was hurried to safety right away following the firing, was worried about the safety of other people on the course.

The GOP leader praised the Secret Service for saving his life after being told that no one was in danger, Hannity said, adding that the former president bemoaned his failure to make a birdie putt.

Law enforcement officials informed that a man was arrested on Sunday for attempting to assassinate Trump. It was a second attempt on his life in two months.

The FBI described the event as “an apparent assassination attempt.”

Ryan Wesley Routh was identified as the culprit and taken into jail, law enforcement sources told The Times. However, the motive of suspect has not yet been determined.

According to authorities, federal charges are very certain to follow, but for now, he will be booked on state charges.

Trump's golfing partner speaks to Hannity

Trump personally met all the Secret Service officials and thanked them by telling them “how much he valued them,” stated developer Steve Witkoff, a significant supporter who was out on the golf course with Trump, as per Hannity.

“And then he [said], ‘I was even. It was the fifth hole. I had a birdie putt. I really wanted to finish the hole.’ So classic Trump, if you ask me.”

Hannity reported that Witkoff and Trump had stated, “that they heard pop, pop, pop, pop,” and that the Secret Service agents pounced on the former president and gave him a full cover.

“You had snipers with tripods. They knew the direction where — where the shots had been fired. And they had eyes on the location where the shots had been fired.”

Hannity claimed he was invited to join Trump for a round on Sunday at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, but he turned down the offer.

Following the event, Hannity also spoke with Trump's son Eric. He said that Eric. was kind of choked up, told him that “My father is running out of lives here. How many more rifles are going to be within assassination distance of my father?”

Trump was shot in the ear on July 13 during an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.