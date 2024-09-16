‘Shake it off’: Scooter Braun tears into Donald Trump for hateful diss against Taylor Swift, netizens express shock

Scooter Braun fired back at Donald Trump after the former US President declared that he “hates” Taylor Swift following her endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. After Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, Scooter Braun, 43, implied that he would too support her in the White House race.(Getty Images)

The former talent manager, who famously “stripped” Swift of her “life's work” and obtained the singer's masters, posted a screenshot of Trump's offensive remark on Instagram Stories on Sunday, along with a message for GOP leader, “Shake it off, Donald.”

Braun, 43, implied that he would support Harris in the White House race by writing: “Kamala 2024.”

Trump expressed his dislike for the pop singer in a message on Truth Social. “Taylor Swift is evil!” he wrote, slamming the 34-year-old singer of “Lover” a she after she openly supported Harris after her first 2024 presidential debate against Trump.

Last week, Swift declared that she is voting for Harris because “she fights for the rights”. The singer went on to hail Harris as a “gifted and steady-handed leader.” She even hit out at Trump for posting her AI images falsely declaring her support for Trump. “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.”

In her public support on Instagram, the 14-time Grammy winner also commended Harris' running companion, Tim Walz, for his longstanding support of women's reproductive rights, IVF, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Meanwhile, Braun's backing for the Fortnight singer startled Swifties, with one writing “this is so funny, now he likes taylor?”

“We still don't like you, Scooter!” a second user chimed in.

“He found a way to become relevant. Taylor Swift, again,” a third user reacted, while the fourth one added, “Hell naw this is soo childish.”

Trump praises Swift's friend Brittany Mahomes

Trump dismissed the pop singer's backing for Harris during an interview with “Fox & Friends”, saying he preferred her friend Brittany Mahomes.

“Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan,” he asserted.

Trump called Mahomes “beautiful" after she received immense backlash for “strongly defending” him.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” he wrote on his social media platform.