President Donald Trump and his once-close ally Elon Musk made a major issue out of the current status of the federal government's gold reserve at the Fort Knox base in Kentucky, after they rode to victory in the 2024 US election.

US President Donald Trump during a Mother's Day luncheon in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 8.(Bloomberg)

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Trump and Musk, who have now parted ways, spread unverified speculations on social media that the gold at Fort Knox might have been "stolen." They said that they plan to go and inspect the status of the reserve - a discussion that dominated headlines for a couple of days.

Nearly two years after Trump was elected POTUS, the issue has taken a backseat in the 79-year-old's agenda. But on Sunday, the issue again came up during Trump's interview on "Full Measure" with Sharyl Attkisson.

When asked about the prospect of an audit of the Fort Knox gold reserve, Trump said he and Elon Musk "played with" the issue.

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{{^usCountry}} "We wanted to go knock on the door and see whether or not we have any gold in there," Trump said. "We played with that. I wonder if they left the gold in Fort Knox, because they steal a lot. I do want to go to Fort Knox sometime." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We wanted to go knock on the door and see whether or not we have any gold in there," Trump said. "We played with that. I wonder if they left the gold in Fort Knox, because they steal a lot. I do want to go to Fort Knox sometime." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Indirectly, the POTUS assured that the gold is still in place, as was reported when the issue first emerged. What Trump And Elon Musk Had Said About The Fort Knox Gold {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indirectly, the POTUS assured that the gold is still in place, as was reported when the issue first emerged. What Trump And Elon Musk Had Said About The Fort Knox Gold {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On February 17, 2025, Elon Musk posted on X speculating about the status of the gold reserve at the Godman Army Airfield at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Notably, a vault underneath the air base hold the gold, which accounts for more than half of the US's entire gold reserve. It holds roughly 9.2 million lbs. of gold valued at $6.2 billion, as of May 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On February 17, 2025, Elon Musk posted on X speculating about the status of the gold reserve at the Godman Army Airfield at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Notably, a vault underneath the air base hold the gold, which accounts for more than half of the US's entire gold reserve. It holds roughly 9.2 million lbs. of gold valued at $6.2 billion, as of May 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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"Who is confirming that gold wasn’t stolen from Fort Knox?" Musk wrote. "Maybe it’s there, maybe it’s not. That gold is owned by the American public! We want to know if it’s still there."

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Trump picked up on the issue fueling speculations around the Biden administration. He said that he and Musk would inspect Fort Knox to "make sure the gold is still there" in a speech to Republican governors on February 21, 2025.

"We're going to open up the doors... I don't want to open it and the cupboards are bare." he had said. "Did anybody steal the gold in Fort Knox?"

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Notably, it is not clear when the gold reserve at Fort Knox was audited. Time to time, hoaxes and speculations about the gold reserve has circulated. For instance, in 1974, a group of journalists and Congressional delegations visited the facility to check on it. In 2017, then Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin visited the Fort Knox gold reserve to check its status.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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