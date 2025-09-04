Trump snubs Elon Musk for White House dinner with top tech CEOs

US President Donald Trump has snubbed former close ally Elon Musk for his big dinner at the White House with the top tech CEOs. As per reports, Trump is set to host this dinner on Thursday night. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO was a major figure and was involved in all of Trump's campaign in the run up to the presidential elections(AFP FILE)

Citing the White House, AP reported that the guest list is set to include big names such as Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and many other executives from the biggest artificial intelligence and tech firms.

Among all the big names in the industry, one was missing - Elon Musk.

Musk, once a close ally of Trump, had a major and public falling out with the US president earlier this year over the Republicans ‘One big, beautiful bill’.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO was a major figure and was involved in all of Trump's campaign in the run up to the presidential elections. After Trump's landslide victory, Musk was tasked with running the government-slashing Department of Government Efficiency.

However, Musk tenure at DOGE ended earlier this year in May, and was followed by a public spat with Donald Trump.

Who is on the list?

As per the White House, the following tech CEOs are expected to attend Trump's dinner on Thursday -

Google founder Sergey Brin

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI founder Greg Brockman

Oracle CEO Safra Catz

Blue Origin CEO David Limp

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra

TIBCO Software chairman Vivek Ranadive

Palantir executive Shyam Sankar

Scale AI founder and CEO Alexandr Wang

Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman.

About the White House tech dinner

Trump's event will be held in the Rose Garden, and will be followed by a meeting of the White House's new Artificial Intelligence Education task force, chaired by first lady Melania Trump.

“The Rose Garden Club at the White House is the hottest place to be in Washington, or perhaps the world. The president looks forward to welcoming top business, political, and tech leaders for this dinner and the many dinners to come on the new, beautiful Rose Garden patio," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement.