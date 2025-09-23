Trump struggles to pronounce ‘acetaminophen’ during autism briefing at White House | Video

President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden briefing on autism spectrum disorder (ASD) shifted focus Monday when he stumbled over the word “acetaminophen,” the common pain reliever in Tylenol. The event was promoted as a “major advance” in autism research, highlighting new evidence about prenatal Tylenol use and higher autism risk, but the brief slip became the main headline. President Trump speaks at a Rose Garden briefing on autism research, where a slip on the word “acetaminophen” drew viral attention. (AFP)

Trump struggles to pronounce ‘Acetaminophen’

In front of reporters and officials, Trump paused over his notes and tried to pronounce it. “Ah-ced-uv… well, let’s see how we say that. Ascenem – enophin. Acetaminophen. Is that ok?” he said, drawing laughs in the crowd. Within minutes, clips spread online and were compared with his earlier verbal gaffes, such as calling Yosemite “yo-Semites” back in 2018.

Though the administration wanted attention on autism prevention, most of the buzz centered on the mistake. By the evening, the clip had drawn 2.5 million views on X, and hashtags like #TrumpPronunciation and #Acetaminophen were trending.

Jimmy Kimmel trolls Trump

Jimmy Kimmel reportedly trolled Trump for his pronunciation, saying, “Even the drug’s name is too complicated for him.” Trump supporters, however, dismissed it as a simple misstep and praised his willingness to address autism.

Also Read: Trump signs order naming Antifa as 'domestic terrorist' group

Besides the viral moment, a 100-page Department of Health and Human Services report was unveiled by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The document summarized 40 studies, 27 of which linked prenatal acetaminophen exposure to a 20–30% greater chance of autism and ADHD in children.

“Taking Tylenol is not good. I’ll say it. Don’t take Tylenol,” Trump said. Kennedy clarified, “This isn’t a ban—it’s science,” advising pregnant women to only use acetaminophen when necessary for high fevers, at the smallest dose and shortest time possible.

Some medical experts urged caution. Dr. Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia told PBS that the research shows correlation, not proof, and pointed out that fever itself could be a factor. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists also warned that avoiding Tylenol entirely without alternatives may put mothers and unborn children at risk.