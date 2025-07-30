Trump to grant Sean Diddy a pardon? Here's what we know ahead of October sentencing

US President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” granting disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs a complete presidential pardon before the convicted Bad Boy Records founder is sentenced later this year. In May, Trump mentioned Diddy used to like him alot, but he has not seen him or spoken to him in years.

Speaking to Deadline, a Trump administration source said that a full get-out-of-jail card for Diddy is being “seriously considered,” for nearly two months after Trump openly discussed the idea of a his pardon in an Oval Office gaggle.

Moreover, other insiders confirm that since Combs was found partially guilty in his NYC sex-trafficking trial earlier this month, the subject has escalated from “just another Trump weave to an actionable event,” as multiple supporters of the heavily the currently imprisoned rapper have been pitching the White House.

Charges against Diddy and all about his sentence

Diddy, 55, was convicted of two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, but was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering earlier this month.

Combs, who is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3, faces a maximum term of ten years in jail.

Trump even hinted in May that he was amenable to the concept of a presidential pardon, which has been discussed from the start of Combs' trial.

Also Read: US warns its citizens against tsunami threats in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu; ‘Be prepared to…’

Here's what Trump said in May on Diddy pardon

When questioned about the issue in the Oval Office in May, Trump acknowledged, “I know people are thinking about it,” but added that no one has asked for the pardon yet.

He mentioned that Diddy used to like him alot, but he has not seen him or spoken to him in years. “I think when I ran for politics he sort of, that relationship busted up from what I read. I don’t know. He didn’t tell me that, but I’d read some nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden.”

“So, I don’t know. I would certainly look at the facts. if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me it wouldn’t have any impact,” the POTUS said.

Combs' lawyers are contesting his pre-sentencing confinement, arguing that his actions were consensual and hence he doesn't deserve detention. They call his imprisonment excessive and against Department of Justice policy, claiming that no other person in America has ever been imprisoned under the Mann Act for comparable acts.