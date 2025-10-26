Trump to name new White House ballroom after Monica Lewinsky? Truth behind viral post

Donald Trump's decision to demolish the White House East Wing to build a $350 million ballroom has sparked criticism from the opposition. Former First Lady Hilary Clinton has been among the prominent voices against it. She slammed Trump in a tweet saying he is "destroying" the building. Hilary Clinton (L) and Donald Trump with his son, Donald Trump Jr (R).(File Photos)

In response, right-wing social media handles shared a fake Truth Social post from the POTUS in which he supposedly says that he is going to name the ballroom after Monica Lewinsky, the former intern with whom President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton's husband, had sexual relations that became a public affair, leading to Clinton's impeachment.

The posts were widely shared, and the phrase "Monica Lewinsky Ballroom" started trending on X. However, President Trump has made no such posts, and such viral claims were most likely satire from the MAGA camp, amid the backlash over the demolition of the White House East Wing.

Trump Jr Brings Up Monica Lewinsky In War Of Words With Chelsea Clinton

Although Donald Trump made no mention of the Monica Lewinsky controversy in his response to the backlash surrounding the White House demolition, his son Donald Trump Jr, did not hold back.

In response to a USA Today op-ed by Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Bill and Hilary Clinton, Trump Jr brought up the Monica Lewinsky affair as well as allegations that the Clintons tried to "steal" furniture from the White House.

"Lol, your parents tried stealing furniture and silverware from the White House and let's not talk about the intern (Monica Lewinsky)," he wrote. "Let's sit this one out."

In the late 1990s, President Clinton's sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky, an intern at the White House, became public, leading to a media frenzy and a congressional investigation. Clinton was impeached by the House for perjury and obstruction of justice but acquitted by the Senate.