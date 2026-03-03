Trump Tower suspicious package: What happened in Manhattan as NYPD clears threat? All we know

A suspicious package discovered Monday afternoon, per local time, inside Trump Tower prompted a response from the NYPD bomb squad and the US Secret Service, briefly disrupting traffic in Midtown Manhattan. According to police, a 911 call was received after the Secret Service located the package in the building’s mailroom at 725 Fifth Avenue. (UnSplash/ Representational)

Authorities later determined the package was not a threat, and no evacuations or injuries were reported.

According to police, a 911 call was received around 4:20 pm ET after the Secret Service located the package in the building’s mailroom at 725 Fifth Avenue. The NYPD confirmed to Newsweek that bomb technicians were dispatched to investigate and secure the area.

By shortly before 6 pm, NBC New York reported that the package had been cleared.