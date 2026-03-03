Trump Tower suspicious package: What happened in Manhattan as NYPD clears threat? All we know
A suspicious package found in Trump Tower led to a response from the NYPD bomb squad and US Secret Service.
A suspicious package discovered Monday afternoon, per local time, inside Trump Tower prompted a response from the NYPD bomb squad and the US Secret Service, briefly disrupting traffic in Midtown Manhattan.
Authorities later determined the package was not a threat, and no evacuations or injuries were reported.
According to police, a 911 call was received around 4:20 pm ET after the Secret Service located the package in the building’s mailroom at 725 Fifth Avenue. The NYPD confirmed to Newsweek that bomb technicians were dispatched to investigate and secure the area.
By shortly before 6 pm, NBC New York reported that the package had been cleared.
Heavy police presence in Midtown
Videos circulating on social media showed multiple police vehicles, fire trucks and tactical officers stationed outside the Fifth Avenue skyscraper.
As a precaution, authorities restricted access to surrounding streets.
New York City’s emergency notification system posted on X: “Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, mass transit disruptions & emergency personnel near 5th Avenue & West 56th Street, Manhattan. Avoid the area.”
Despite the visible law enforcement activity, officials said there were no arrests linked to the incident.
Security concerns amid heightened alert
The incident unfolded as US law enforcement agencies remain on heightened alert amid ongoing geopolitical tensions tied to military operations involving Iran.
However, officials have not indicated any connection between the suspicious package and broader national security concerns.
Anti-war demonstrators were reported outside the tower Monday evening, though authorities have not established any link between the protest activity and the package.
Trump Tower, a 58-story mixed-use building that houses the headquarters of the Trump Organization and residences, has long drawn security due to its association with President Donald Trump.
Officials have not released additional details about the package as of publication.
