Trump vs Candace Owens: POTUS takes ‘Time magazine' dig at streamer over Brigitte Macron row; ‘her stock…’

President Donald Trump on Monday controversial streamer Candace Owens with a meme featuring a Time magazine cover spoof where Owens was declared "The Vile Person of the Year." Trump said that Candace Owens, who has criticized the Trump administration over various issues in recent times, is an "extremely Low IQ individual." Donald Trump (L) and Candace Owens. (File Photos)

He also slammed Candace Owens for her attack on Brigitte Macron, calling it "despicable." Owens has made a series of allegations against the First Lady of France, including claiming that she was male and later transitioned her gender.

Candace Owen's claims have caused a massive uproar and have led to a lawsuit against the French First Lady.

“Candace Owens’ stock, which was never very high, has fallen a long way,” Trump wrote. “Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable. I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely Low IQ individual!”