Trump vs Senator: US President tells Chuck Schumer to 'go to hell' amid nominations row

Amid the row over nominations in the Senate, US President Donald Trump told Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer to "go to hell." In a Truth Social post, Trump slammed Schumer's demand for federal funds to be released and called on Republicans to avoid striking a deal in the Senate. Hours after President Trump told Schumer to "go to hell," the Senate headed for its August recess and failed to reach a deal over Trump's nominations.(AP)

"Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is demanding over One Billion Dollars in order to approve a small number of our highly qualified nominees, who should right now be helping to run our Country. This demand is egregious and unprecedented, and would be embarrassing to the Republican Party if it were accepted," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president further alleged that Schumer was under "tremendous political pressure from within his own party, the Radical Left Lunatics."

"Tell Schumer, who is under tremendous political pressure from within his own party, the Radical Left Lunatics, to GO TO HELL! Do not accept the offer, go home and explain to your constituents what bad people the Democrats are, and what a great job the Republicans are doing," Trump added in his post.

Schumer responded to Trump's social media post and told reporters that the President "did not get his way."

"He bullied us, he cajoled us, he called us names, and he went home with nothing," Schumer further said.

Senate heads for recess after nomination bid fails

Senate heads for recess after nomination bid fails

The house is now set to resume in September and Republicans are expected to change Senate rules to speed up the pace of confirmations for Trump's nominations.

Since the start of his term, Senate Democrats have blocked many nominees this year as part of an attempt to block out unanimous consent votes. Amid this move, Trump has added pressure on GOP senators to move quickly.

The latest tussle between Democrats and Republicans comes amid Trump's nominations to the judiciary.

Ahead of Saturday's session, Trump had placed great pressure on Republicans to reach a deal and cancel the August recess if needed. However, after his public attack on Schumer, Trump told Republicans to pack it up and go back to their respective states.