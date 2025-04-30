Trump's 100-day approval rating hits historic low – New poll reveals

A recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS details that Americans view U.S. President Donald Trump’s performance as deeply negative in his first 100 days in office. Trump’s approval rating of 41 per cent is the lowest any elected president has ever been rated – including Trump’s own first term in 2017. President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP)

The approval ratings of Trump handling the presidency have been down 4 points since March and 7 points since February. Only 22 per cent of the poll’s respondents said they strongly approved of Trump’s handling of the job while about 45 per cent of them said they strongly disapproved of his handling.

Promises made and kept

Since returning to office on January 20, Trump has let loose a war on global tariffs and quit the U.S. Agency For International Development (USAID). His plans of annexing Greenland, retaking the Panama Canal, and making Canada the 51st state of the U.S. have sparked interesting conversations among not just citizens, but also world leaders.

Women and Hispanic approval rating down

Trump’s approval rating among women and Hispanic Americans has dropped by 7 per cent since March – especially after he signed the executive order for anti-DEI programs. As per the poll, his approval ratings were 36 per cent among women and 28 per cent among Hispanic Americans in March.

On the economy

On economic issues, Trump’s approval ratings have dipped since early March as the tariff plans eventually rolled out. The decisions affected stock markets and worried citizens nationwide about price hikes. As per the poll, Trump’s approval is down 9 points to 35 per cent regarding inflation, and regarding tariffs, it has come down by 4 points to 35 per cent.

On foreign affairs

Trump’s moves on international affairs were approved by 39 per cent of respondents while disapproved by 60 per cent of them.

On immigration issues

Earlier this year, Trump was found to have outperformed his first term’s high by 7 points regarding immigration. As of now, 45 per cent of respondents approve of him, which is down by 6 points from March. However, 53 per cent of the respondents have expressed confidence in his ability to deal with the immigration issues, which is still a decline from the 60 per cent in last year’s December.

On gender identity

Trump has only received positive ratings in his handling of issues regarding gender identity and trans people. As per the poll, 51 per cent of the respondents approve of his handling of the matter.