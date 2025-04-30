Trump's first 100 days: 10 key executive orders signed by POTUS

As Donald Trump completes 100 days of his second term as the President of the United States of America, he has signed 139 executive orders (as of April 24, 2025). He began signing them from the day he took office on January 20, 2025, signing about 46 executive orders in January itself. Donald Trump signed 137 executive orders between January 20 and April 24, 2025.(AFP)

Here are the top 10 most important executive orders signed by Trump in the 100 days of his second term:

- Ending radical and wasteful government diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and preferencing – Signed January 20, 2025

- Removing barriers to American leadership in artificial intelligence – Signed January 23, 2025

- Withdrawing the United States from and ending funding to certain United Nations organizations and reviewing United States support to all international organizations – Signed February 4, 2025

- Implementing the President's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) workforce optimization initiative – Signed February 11, 2025

- Establishment of the strategic Bitcoin reserve and United States digital asset stockpile – Signed March 6, 2025

- Establishing the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 – Signed March 7, 2025

- Regulating imports with a reciprocal tariff to rectify trade practices that contribute to large and persistent annual United States goods trade deficits – Signed April 2, 2025

- Lowering drug prices by once again putting Americans first – April 15, 2025

- Advancing artificial intelligence education for American youth – Signed April 23, 2025

- White House initiative to promote excellence and innovation at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) – Signed April 23, 2025

Why does the President sign Executive Orders?

Executive Orders are official directives issued by the U.S. President to manage the federal government. After signing, they become legally binding within the executive branch, directing agencies to implement new policies or revise existing ones. These orders are published in the Federal Register and carry the force of law, though they cannot exceed presidential authority or contradict existing laws.