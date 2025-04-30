Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump's first 100 days: 10 key executive orders signed by POTUS

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2025 07:06 AM IST

Donald Trump signed 139 executive orders between January 20 and April 24, 2025. Here are the top 10 most important executive orders signed by Trump.

As Donald Trump completes 100 days of his second term as the President of the United States of America, he has signed 139 executive orders (as of April 24, 2025). He began signing them from the day he took office on January 20, 2025, signing about 46 executive orders in January itself.

Donald Trump signed 137 executive orders between January 20 and April 24, 2025.(AFP)
Donald Trump signed 137 executive orders between January 20 and April 24, 2025.(AFP)

Here are the top 10 most important executive orders signed by Trump in the 100 days of his second term:

- Ending radical and wasteful government diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and preferencing – Signed January 20, 2025

- Removing barriers to American leadership in artificial intelligence – Signed January 23, 2025

- Withdrawing the United States from and ending funding to certain United Nations organizations and reviewing United States support to all international organizations – Signed February 4, 2025

- Implementing the President's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) workforce optimization initiative – Signed February 11, 2025

- Establishment of the strategic Bitcoin reserve and United States digital asset stockpile – Signed March 6, 2025

- Establishing the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 – Signed March 7, 2025

- Regulating imports with a reciprocal tariff to rectify trade practices that contribute to large and persistent annual United States goods trade deficits – Signed April 2, 2025

- Lowering drug prices by once again putting Americans first – April 15, 2025

- Advancing artificial intelligence education for American youth – Signed April 23, 2025

- White House initiative to promote excellence and innovation at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) – Signed April 23, 2025

Why does the President sign Executive Orders?

Executive Orders are official directives issued by the U.S. President to manage the federal government. After signing, they become legally binding within the executive branch, directing agencies to implement new policies or revise existing ones. These orders are published in the Federal Register and carry the force of law, though they cannot exceed presidential authority or contradict existing laws.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Trump's first 100 days: 10 key executive orders signed by POTUS
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On