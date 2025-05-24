Trump's address to West Point Graduates: Lessons on love, work, and 'Trophy wives'

US President Donald Trump gave apiece of advice regarding “trophy wives” to West Point graduates on Saturday. President Donald Trump pats graduating cadet Bryson Daily on the back, who is an American college football quarterback for the Army Black Knights, during the United States Military Academy commencement ceremonies in West Point, N.Y., Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)(AP)

Addressing the 2025 graduates of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point,Trump delivered a politically heated, meandering speech about golf, Al Capone, and DEI programs.

His speechat West Point, New York, on Saturday morning lasted more over an hour. Trump quickly shifted the focus of his address from West Point alumni and their achievements to other subjects.

Trumpshared what he called the most significant lessons he has learnt in his life during his speech. "Have to do what you love," "the harder you work, the luckier you'll get," and "don't lose your momentum" were some of those "tips."

Regarding the subject of “momentum,” Trump recounted a story about real estate entrepreneur William Levitt. According to the President, Levitt is a perfect example of someone who has "lost momentum," and part of that momentum was lost when he left his company and fled with a "trophy wife."

“He became very rich, became a very rich man. And then he decided to sell. He was offered a lot of money by a big conglomerate, Gulf and Western, big conglomerate. They didn’t do real estate. They didn’t know anything about it, but they saw the money he was making,” the US President stated about Levitt.

He added that Levitt took a “tremendous” sum of money, got divorced, and then remarried.

“He ended up getting a divorce, found a new wife — could you say a trophy wife? I guess we can say a trophy wife — it didn’t work out too well. But that doesn’t work out too well, I must tell you, a lot of trophy wives, it doesn’t it work. But it made him happy for a little while, at least. But he found a new wife,” he said.