Actor-turned-Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has made a rare admission of mistake. Earlier on Thursday, she shared a controversial tweet, comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US President Donald Trump. She has now deleted the tweet on the advice of senior BJP leader JP Nadda. Kangana Ranaut has posted that she was asked to delete a tweet. (PTI)

What was the tweet by Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana reposted a tweet about Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to take product manufacturing to India. She wrote, "What could be the reason of this love loss?

1. He is American president but world’s most loved leader is Indian Prime Minister.

2. Trump’s second term but Indian Prime Minister’s third term.

3. undoubtedly Trump is alpha male but our PM is sab Alpha male ka baap.

What do you think?

This is personal jealousy or diplomatic insecurity?"

Kangana takes down the tweet

Later, when the tweet got a lot of attention on social media, she took it down. Kangana said in a fresh tweet, “Respected national president Shri @JPNadda ji called and asked me to delete the tweet I had posted regarding Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India. I regret posting that very personal opinion of mine, as per instructions I immediately deleted it from Instagram as well. Thanks.”

What did President Trump tell Tim Cook?

President Donald Trump said he’s asked Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook to stop building plants in India to make devices for the US, pushing the iPhone maker to add domestic production as it pivots away from China.

“I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” Trump said of his conversation with Apple’s chief executive officer in Qatar, where he’s on a state visit. “He is building all over India. I don’t want you building in India.” As a result of their discussion, Trump said Apple will be “upping their production in the United States.”

Apple representatives in India did not respond to a request for comment.

About Kangana's next project

Kangana Ranaut will debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama 'Blessed Be the Evil', reported Variety. She will star alongside 'Teen Wolf' actor Tyler Posey and 'Tulsa King' star Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film.

According to the outlet, the production of the film is set to begin this summer in New York. Producers chose US. locations to "avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs," as quoted by Variety.

The movie will be directed by Anurag Rudra. She also wrote the screenplay of the film along with Gatha Tiwary, president and founder of Lions Movies.