Trump's biggest Supreme Court test this term? Birthright citizenship, immigration rulings among key cases

President Donald Trump is set to face a series of crucial Supreme Court rulings over the next two weeks, with decisions expected on several cases that could significantly impact his administration's immigration policies, presidential powers and governing agenda. The most anticipated ruling concerns Trump's effort to reinterpret the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment. (AP Photo)

According to NBC News, the US Supreme Court has 20 cases left to decide before concluding its current term at the end of June.

Among the most closely watched are challenges involving Trump's effort to restrict birthright citizenship, his attempts to remove officials from independent federal agencies and his administration's hard-line immigration policies.

The rulings come months after the Supreme Court dealt Trump a setback by blocking his sweeping tariff policy in February. While legal experts expect the administration to lose some of the pending cases, others could reinforce the president's efforts to expand executive authority.

Here's a look at the key Trump-related cases awaiting decisions.

Birthright citizenship case The most anticipated ruling concerns Trump's effort to reinterpret the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment.

The administration argues that children born in the United States should not automatically receive citizenship if their parents are in the country illegally or are temporary visitors.

Also Read: Why is Trump forcing green card applicants to leave the US first? New immigration policy explained

According to NBC News, Trump attended oral arguments in April, becoming the first sitting US president to personally attend a Supreme Court hearing.

In a Truth Social post last week, Trump defended the proposal, writing: "The United States States of America cannot live with the shackles of Birthright Citizenship. It is not economically, or otherwise, sustainable, and no other Country in the World, of consequence, does it!"

NBC News reported that legal analysts believe the justices appeared skeptical of the administration's constitutional argument during oral arguments, making a ruling against Trump a possibility.

Federal Reserve and FTC cases The Supreme Court is also considering whether Trump had the authority to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

Trump sought Cook's dismissal over allegations of mortgage fraud, claims she has denied. The court had previously declined to immediately allow her removal, and observers believe the administration could again face an adverse ruling.

A separate case involving former Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter may produce a different outcome.

NBC News reported that the justices appear more open to endorsing Trump's broader claim that presidents should be able to remove leaders of independent agencies without providing a specific reason.

Also Read: Which countries are affected by Trump's new Green Card plan? Here's what we know

Immigration policies The justices are also expected to rule on whether the administration can revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants.

The linked cases will determine whether the government can quickly withdraw humanitarian protections currently granted to eligible migrants.

Another pending case concerns the administration's authority to turn away asylum seekers at the US border, another key element of Trump's immigration agenda.

Not all of the court's remaining cases directly involve Trump administration policies. According to NPR, the Supreme Court is also expected to issue decisions on mail-in ballots, transgender athletes and several other high-profile legal disputes before the term concludes.

NBC News also reported that rulings are pending in cases involving election law and gun rights.