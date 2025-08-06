Trump's crackdown on foreign students makes UK, China top choices

Those looking to pursue studies abroad are now considering other countries apart from the United States as the Trump administration continues to pressure US colleges to reduce international enrollment. Institutions elsewhere are looking at it as an opportunity, too. Britain, as the second most popular destination for foreign students, stands to gain the most from these decisions.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

The US government has already revoked the legal status of thousands of international students, and seeks to deport them over reasons ranging from pro-Palestine activism to traffic violations. It has paused new appointments for student visas. Stricter measures to screen applicants include looking through their social media accounts.

The impact on US universities and the nation’s economy is expected to be significant, an AP report said.

New enrolment in the US could drop by 30 to 40 per cent this fall, as per the analysis of NAFSA, an agency that promotes international education. This would deprive the US economy of $7 billion in spending.

Also read: Australia raises foreign student visa cap to 295,000, India among countries to benefit

Britain second most popular study destination

Britain, as the second most popular destination for foreign students, stands to gain the most from Trump's policies on this count.

While the country’s new Labour government has vowed to cut migration with time limits on post-study visas, admission consultants say that the UK is still seen as the most welcoming of the ‘big four’, the other two being Canada and Australia).

This fall, the number of international applicants in the UK grew by 2.2 per cent, with a record number of applicants from China, up 10 per cent. Mike Henniger, CEO of Illume Student Advisory Services, told AP that, “The American brand has taken a massive hit, and the UK is the one that is benefiting."

Asia becoming popular

In terms of Asia, demand has risen rapidly for universities in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia, said Will Kwong, managing director of AAS Education, a consultancy group in Hong Kong.

With offshore campuses in Hong Kong, many prefer this over going to the US or UK.

Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, has assured foreign students that the city will welcome any students who are denied entry to the US. Hong Kong University said it has received over 500 enquiries from students who are currently in the US, and is processing around 200 applications for transfer.

Also read: Where is Yeonsoo Go? South Korean student released from ICE detention facility after huge outcry

New opportunities at branch campuses

Amid the upheaval, countries that have branch campuses, like the United Arab Emirates, have also benefited.

Lisa Johnson, principal of Dubai's private American Academy for Girls, told AP that most students from her student body are now looking away from US colleges. She said that as the college options increase in the UAE, more and more students are choosing to stay.