Trump’s golf club Jan 6 gala: Who will attend, tickets, guest speaker, what to know

Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, is set to host a high-profile Jan. 6 awards gala on September 5. This fundraiser will spotlight rioters charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack. Scheduled to take place on September 5, details about the guest list, ticket availability, and speakers are starting to surface. Here’s everything you need to know about the event and whether Trump will grace the red carpet. Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. (AP)

Where will the funds raised at the J6 Awards Gala go?

Dubbed The J6 Awards Gala, a September 5th event with tickets starting at $1,500, will raise funds for the Stand in the Gap Foundation, a non-profit organization providing financial assistance to individuals facing legal charges stemming from the January 6th capitol riot.

Why is the fundraiser being organised?

The fundraiser is aimed at helping cover the costs of legal bills for people who got into trouble after Trump lost the 2020 election. A group of his followers broke into the Capitol, leading to a lot of people getting convicted. Reportedly, some of the big shots in this mess were from the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers militia groups, who are accused of “conspiring to use violence and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.”

Also read: Taylor Swift ‘ready’ to endorse Kamala Harris within…: ‘She wants strong woman president’

Who will attend?

According to LJ Fino, a producer of the hit song “Justice For All” by Jan. 6 detainees and an event organizer, Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for Trump, is confirmed to attend the gala. Fino also revealed to Forbes that former GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy who suspended his run and ended up endorsing Trump is also invited to the event alongside ex-Trump advisor Peter Navarro.

Who is the guest speaker?

When questioned earlier about Trump's attendance, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)avoided providing a direct answer to CNN. Trump is listed as an “invited guest speaker,” but Graham did not confirm whether the former president would actually attend. According to The New York Times, citing a source close to Trump, the former president is expected to skip the event.

Also read: Barron Trump to ‘have secret service agent’ by his side as he starts college this fall: ‘The goal is to…’

Will Trump attend the Jan 6 event?

LJ Fino remains hopeful that the Republican nominee will attend the gala, referencing the former president's presence at a previous fundraiser for Jan. 6 defendants last year. Despite this, Trump’s campaign informed Axios on Thursday that the former president will not be attending the event.

According to NBC News, Trump had previously indicated his support for the legal fund through contributions.

Ticket price for J6 awards gala

Forbes has detailed that tickets for the fundraiser are set at $1,500 for general admission, and $2,500 for individual VIP access, and VIP tables start at $30,000. Additionally, the event will honour members of the “J6 Prison Choir” with award plaques in recognition of their contribution to the song “Justice For All.”

Jan 6 potential hearing on September 5

Trump's participation in the event is still in question, but he has previously championed Jan. 6 defendants, calling them “hostages” and “incredible patriots” deserving of release. Meanwhile, Judge Tanya Chutkan is likely to address the case’s next steps concerning Trump’s involvement on the same date. Additionally, the Supreme Court ruled in July that Trump has limited immunity from legal action.