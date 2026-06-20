Trump's new Air Force One plane: All details about Qatar's gift to POTUS; see photos

The new Air Force One, a former Qatari-owned Boeing 747-8 jet that has been transformed into the official US presidential aircraft, was unveiled by President Donald Trump on Friday.

President Donald Trump and reporters received a first look inside the Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar that will serve as a temporary Air Force One. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The aircraft is described by reporters as significantly larger and more luxurious than the current presidential jet.

Trump said he plans to use the new aircraft for next month's NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, and suggested that another trip to China could take place later. He added that his return from this week's G7 summit in France marked the final scheduled journey aboard the current Air Force One.

He also mentioned that next month, during the July 4th celebrations, the new Air Force One would fly over.

According to AP News, in order to transport the president until the new aircraft ordered straight from Boeing arrives, the present from Qatar is acting as a "bridge" aircraft. As of right now, that is scheduled for 2028.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Goodbye Air Force One? Trump's luxury Qatari 747 jet almost ready to take over US Presidential fleet Inside the luxury aircraft: “…more like a house" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Goodbye Air Force One? Trump's luxury Qatari 747 jet almost ready to take over US Presidential fleet Inside the luxury aircraft: “…more like a house" {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The new aircraft's underbelly is painted navy blue with a crimson stripe above it, giving it a bolder appearance than the Kennedy-era robin's egg blue exterior. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new aircraft's underbelly is painted navy blue with a crimson stripe above it, giving it a bolder appearance than the Kennedy-era robin's egg blue exterior. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The presidential seal is located on the left side of the airplane, where the president boards, and a large American flag is displayed on the aircraft's tail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The presidential seal is located on the left side of the airplane, where the president boards, and a large American flag is displayed on the aircraft's tail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A group of reporters toured the aircraft this week. Reagan Reese of the Daily Caller described the plane as feeling "more like a house than a plane." She said the jet features warm tan walls, glossy finishes, silver accents, solid wood tables, and presidential seals on every seat belt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A group of reporters toured the aircraft this week. Reagan Reese of the Daily Caller described the plane as feeling "more like a house than a plane." She said the jet features warm tan walls, glossy finishes, silver accents, solid wood tables, and presidential seals on every seat belt. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reese wrote, “The press area is 2-3x the size of the old plane’s.”

According to Reese, who toured the aircraft, the jet includes lounges with couches, conference areas decorated with photographs of Washington's National Mall, and upgraded seating throughout. Reese noted that the seats recline fully into beds. She described the plane as having a "new plane smell."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read more: End of an era: Trump becomes last president to fly on iconic Air Force One as legendary plane retires

Political and ethical questions around the gift jet

Trump said on Friday that the United States was in a "little bit of a logjam" while they awaited the arrival of the new aircraft straight from Boeing. He recounted requesting to utilize one of their aircraft from the Qatari emir.

He said, “See, a normal president wouldn’t do this. A normal president wants to stay away from aircraft. But our country has to be represented properly.”

Despite concerns about the morality and legality of accepting such a costly gift from a foreign nation, the administration formally accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jet from Qatar last year to operate as the presidential aircraft.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the past, Trump has stated that the Qatari jet will be donated to a future presidential archive rather than being used for travel when he leaves office.

In a news statement, the Air Force stated that the Qatari aircraft "was modified under a disciplined engineering approach that prioritized these exact core capabilities above all else" for the security modifications.

According to the organization's past comments, the modifications would have cost less than $400 million.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON