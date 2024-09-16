Trump's would be assassin's old video resurfaces after his arrest, heard saying 'come join the fight'

The suspect in Donald Trump’s second assassination attempt has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh from Hawaii. An old video of the would-be assassin resurfaced on the internet after he was arrested for firing shots at Trump. The clip belongs to when Ryan was previously interviewed by Newsweek Romania where he could be seen crying and begging people to “come join the fight”. Trump's would-be assassin's old interview surfaces online.(via REUTERS)

Trump’s would-be assassin’s old interview resurfaces

The interview clip was shared by a user of X, Collin Rugg on the social networking platform. In the video, Routh explained that he initially went to Ukraine to fight and support the Ukranians as he lacked military experience. He shifted his focus to bring in support for Ukraine to fight against the Russian aggression. When he reached Kyviv, he helped in the recruitment process of people who would get involved in the war.

He said, “We need everyone here fighting... that's why I'm in Kyiv so every project that I promote is about getting people here to support the Ukrainians.” He added, “When you talk to a 20-year-old guy that sold everything he owns to come here fight, that is heroism. You know he's coming here to risk his life for humanity for the Ukrainians.”

During the interview, he insisted on all countries working as a “collective unit”. He was seen crying as he begged people to “come fight” in the interview. The alleged assassin displayed a very calm demeanour after he was arrested as a suspect in Trump’s assassination attempt on Sunday.

Netizens react to Trump’s would-be assassin’s old interview

The video of Trump's would-be assassin's interview incited reactions from the netizens on the Internet. A user wrote on X, “Not only is he pro-Ukraine but he also donated to Democrats many many times in the 2020 election.” A second user wrote, “A clearly deranged and sick man.” A third user wrote, “This dude was 100% on the FBI’s radar. How in the hell did he even get within 5 miles of President Trump?”

A user wrote, “This is exactly what it looks like to be brainwashed by the liberal mainstream media,” while another user wrote, “There are many people like this in America sadly. They have been sucked into the media brainwashing.”