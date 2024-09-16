Trump's would-be assassin's son claims ‘My dad hates Trump but is not…’

The suspect in Donald Trump’s second assassination attempt, Ryan Wesley Routh’s son revealed that his father is not a violent person. Ryan’s son, Oran Routh did not believe that his father was in possession of a gun. The 35-year-old reached out to Daily Mial and said this is the first time he heard of Trump’s assassination attempt and he could not believe that his father was responsible for it. Trump’s alleged second would-be assassin's son defends father, says he us "not a violent person".(Pic- POST, X)

Also Read: Harris speaks out after Trump’s shooting incident as FBI launches investigation: ‘Violence has no…’

Trump’s assassination suspect’s son defends his father

Oran reached out to the media outlet and first asked about his father’s whereabouts. He said, “This was the first time I heard about it. Was my father shot or injured?” He revealed that his father was not very fond of Trump and hated him as “as every reasonable person does.” He added, “I don’t like Trump either.” The alleged assassin's son said, “He’s my dad and all he’s had is a couple of traffic tickets, as far as I know. That’s crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that’s nothing like him”.

Multiple shots were fired at Trump when he was enjoying a game of golf at his club in West Palm Beach and was immediately rushed to a safer location. Oran divulged that he was not aware that his father was in Florida. Ryan moved to the state a few years ago and was living with his long-time girlfriend. The son revealed to the media outlet that his father said, “He was at the beach, but I thought that meant the outer banks in Hawaii. I didn't ask him for more information because we’ve had a falling out. We’ve grown apart."

He refrained from explaining the “falling out” further but spoke highly of his father. Oran said, “He’s not a violent person. He’s a hard worker and a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f***ing life.”

Also Read: Who is Ryan Routh? Trump’s alleged second would be assassin arrested with AK-47 pointed towards former prez

Son was not aware of his father’s gun possession

When asked if he had any idea that his father had a gun, he said, “Not that I know of. I’ve never known him to own a gun or known him to do anything bats*** like this.” He added that he has known his father as a general contractor who built a small home in Hawaii and prior to that owned a roofing company, as reported by Daily Mail.

The suspect was spotted in the tree line which was between 300-50 yards and two holes away from where Trump was. The former president revealed that he was “safe” and “well” in a statement released an hour after the attack. A statement was also released by the FBI, two hours after the attack where the organisation declared that the attack “appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump”.