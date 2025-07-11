Truth, justice... and the Epstein list? Internet unimpressed by 'Superman Trump'

On Thursday, the White House posted a photo of President Donald Trump edited into a Superman costume with the caption: "The symbol of hope. Truth. Justice. The American way. Superman Trump." White House posted a photo of 'Superman Trump.'(X/ White House)

The post coincided with the US release of Superman, the latest film from Warner Bros. Pictures. The movie opened to mostly positive reviews from critics.

Reactions to ‘Superman Trump’

The image of "Superman Trump" quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), amassing over 100,000 views within the first 15 minutes. However, the reaction was far from universally positive.

Many users criticized the post, demanding transparency surrounding the “Epstein files.”

One person commented, “If he believed in Truth and Justice the Epstein files would be released and the list would be in jail.”

Another added, “If you're for Truth and Justice, then where's the Epstein list?”

A third person wrote, “Superman would know who the Epstein clients were and arrest them.”

Another person expressed, “Truth? Where is the Epstein’s list? Justice? Where is the justice for Epstein’s victims? The American way…..yeah totally.”

Update on the Epstein files

Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice and FBI released findings related to the Epstein investigation. According to the agencies, Epstein did not maintain a so-called “client list” that implicates high-profile individuals. They also concluded that Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Controversy flared again when previous comments made by Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel resurfaced. In a February interview on Fox News, Bondi claimed, “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” when asked about the Epstein client list. Patel has also repeatedly promoted conspiracy theories related to the case.