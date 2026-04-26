‘Trying to kill Trump…’: Insider reveals key Ronald Reagan link in White House shooting

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other officials were evacuated from the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday after shots were fired. The president was uninjured. One agent announced a shooter was in custody over the radio, the pool said, as per CNN.

What happened at the White House Correspondents Dinner?

Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, DC, US on Saturday(Bloomberg)

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Chaos broke out at the annual White House Correspondents’ dinner as a sudden security threat forced an emergency evacuation. “Out of the way, sir!” someone yelled as panic spread through the crowded banquet hall.

A law enforcement official confirmed to The Associated Press that a shooter had opened fire, though details remained unclear in the immediate aftermath. Several attendees reported hearing what they believed were five to eight gunshots. Despite the confusion, there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Read More: White House shooting: Videos of chaos from Correspondents Dinner 2026 as Trump is evacuated; watch

The event, held at the Washington Hilton, had drawn hundreds of prominent journalists, celebrities, and political leaders who were gathered in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s speech. Among those present were Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

‘Trying to kill Trump’

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a close Trump ally, Laura Loomer, brought up a Ronald Reagan link. “They’re trying to kill President Trump again at the same location Ronald Reagan was shot,” she posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a close Trump ally, Laura Loomer, brought up a Ronald Reagan link. “They’re trying to kill President Trump again at the same location Ronald Reagan was shot,” she posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On March 30, 1981, just 69 days into his term, John Hinckley Jr shot Reagan outside the Washington Hilton Hotel. Hinckley fired six shots from a .22-caliber revolver. One bullet ricocheted off the armored limousine and struck Reagan under his left armpit, lodging near his heart. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On March 30, 1981, just 69 days into his term, John Hinckley Jr shot Reagan outside the Washington Hilton Hotel. Hinckley fired six shots from a .22-caliber revolver. One bullet ricocheted off the armored limousine and struck Reagan under his left armpit, lodging near his heart. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reagan was rushed to George Washington University Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He recovered and was back at the White House within two weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reagan was rushed to George Washington University Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He recovered and was back at the White House within two weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: Is Trump okay? Secret Service rush POTUS out of White House amid shooting as reports say he, JD Vance are uninjured Trump reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Is Trump okay? Secret Service rush POTUS out of White House amid shooting as reports say he, JD Vance are uninjured Trump reacts {{/usCountry}}

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Trump confirmed that the shooter is in custody. The WHCA event will resume as planned.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” the 79-year-old posted on Truth Social.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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