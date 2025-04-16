Menu Explore
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Tucson fire: Massive blaze erupts in Arizona, smoke visible from miles away | Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 16, 2025 04:17 AM IST

A massive fire in Tucson has filled the Arizona city with thick smoke. Several residents shared videos of the blaze on social media

A massive fire in Tucson has engulfed the Arizona city, filling the air with thick smoke. Several residents have shared videos of the blaze on social media. The fire reportedly broke out on East Tennessee Street and is visible from Tucson Mall. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident, KVOA reported. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

A massive fire has broken out in Tucson, Arizona. (Facebook/ Kyle Peart and Facebook/ Anette KDiaz)
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
