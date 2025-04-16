Tucson fire: Massive blaze erupts in Arizona, smoke visible from miles away | Videos
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 16, 2025 04:17 AM IST
A massive fire in Tucson has filled the Arizona city with thick smoke. Several residents shared videos of the blaze on social media
A massive fire in Tucson has engulfed the Arizona city, filling the air with thick smoke. Several residents have shared videos of the blaze on social media. The fire reportedly broke out on East Tennessee Street and is visible from Tucson Mall. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident, KVOA reported. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information