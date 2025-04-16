Tucson fire: Massive blaze erupts in Arizona, smoke visible from miles away | Videos

A massive fire in Tucson has engulfed the Arizona city, filling the air with thick smoke. Several residents have shared videos of the blaze on social media. The fire reportedly broke out on East Tennessee Street and is visible from Tucson Mall. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident, KVOA reported. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

A massive fire has broken out in Tucson, Arizona. (Facebook/ Kyle Peart and Facebook/ Anette KDiaz)