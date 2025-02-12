Tulsi Gabbard to become Director of National Intelligence after winning Senate's approval

Tulsi Gabbard was on Wednesday confirmed by the US Senate as President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence after Republicans who had initially questioned her experience and judgment fell in line behind her nomination. Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, appears before the Senate.(AP)

Gabbard’s confirmation came after a tight procedural vote of 52-46, ending a contentious nomination process that highlighted deep divisions both within Congress and the public over her past political positions and statements.

The final vote cleared the way for the former Hawaii representative to take the helm of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), a key position responsible for overseeing and coordinating the activities of the U.S.'s 18 intelligence agencies. The position was created in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks to enhance the coordination of intelligence efforts across multiple agencies. Gabbard's confirmation follows a narrow path, with her approval coming down to a near party-line vote. While most Republican senators supported her nomination, opposition was fierce from Democrats, who raised concerns about her past remarks and foreign policy positions.

Gabbard, a lieutenant colonel in the National Guard with two Middle East deployments under her belt, is no stranger to controversy. A 2020 presidential candidate, she has built a reputation for her independent views, which have frequently put her at odds with members of her former party. Her nomination drew sharp criticism, especially over her past praise for whistleblower Edward Snowden, whom she has described as revealing crucial, unconstitutional surveillance programs despite breaking the law. Snowden, who fled to Russia after leaking classified information about the U.S. National Security Agency’s surveillance practices, remains a divisive figure in American politics.

During her Senate nomination hearing, Gabbard reiterated her belief that Snowden’s actions exposed violations of civil liberties, though she acknowledged the importance of adhering to the law. “While he broke the law, I believe the information he exposed has been invaluable in the public discussion on the limits of government surveillance,” Gabbard told senators.

Another flashpoint in her nomination process was a 2017 visit to Syria, where Gabbard met with the country's then-president, Bashar al-Assad. Assad, who has since been ousted after a brutal civil war and allegations of using chemical weapons against his own people, became a focal point for critics who argued that Gabbard’s meeting with him legitimized a dictator. Gabbard defended the meeting, stating that it was an opportunity to press Assad on his human rights record, though she later faced further backlash for casting doubt on the validity of claims regarding Assad’s use of chemical weapons.

Beyond her controversial foreign policy stances, Gabbard has also faced scrutiny for her past remarks on Russia. She has been accused of echoing Kremlin narratives to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a point of contention as the U.S. continues to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. Despite these concerns, Gabbard has consistently maintained that her positions are driven by a desire to prioritize American interests and avoid unnecessary foreign entanglements.

As Gabbard prepares to assume her new role, she will be stepping into one of the most high-profile and sensitive positions in the U.S. government. The Director of National Intelligence is responsible for overseeing the nation's intelligence community, ensuring that agencies like the CIA, NSA, and FBI are working in unison to protect U.S. interests. In addition to the growing threats posed by state actors like Russia and China, the DNI will also play a central role in guiding the country’s intelligence response to terrorism, cybersecurity challenges, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Gabbard’s confirmation is seen as a victory for President Trump, who has stood by his nominee despite considerable opposition. Her chances of confirmation greatly improved after a concerted push from Trump allies, including tech mogul Elon Musk, who rallied Republican support in the face of mounting pressure from Gabbard’s critics.