Twitch Drops not working: Battlefield 6 players face issue linking EA accounts; How to solve?

The drop feature on Twitch was not working for many users who were streaming the latest release of EA Games' Battlefield 6. Many users also experienced problems with linking their Electronic Arts Play account to Twitch for the rewards. Representational image.

Users complained that the Drops feature, which allows Battlefield 6 players to gain rewards while watching the stream, was not progressing. People also said active drop campaigns were not displaying for them.

"@Battlefield there is not a twitch drop active to gain progress. I've been watching for half an hour on scump stream and no drop has shown up with progress. The twitch drops for a code is broken," one user wrote.

Some users said that their drop went to 100% but still, there was no reward.

“my twitch drop went to 100 but havent received anything. What is going on?” wrote one.

“Twitch probably struggling, not really displaying any active drop campaigns for me, or showing them but still no progress, having refreshed many times lol," added another.

What's really happening?

While users complained of the Drops feature not working on the Battlefield 6 stream, many said that the glitch was related to displaying updates, rather than the drop feature not progressing. The progress can be seen by clicking on the Twitch profile icon and checking the lower-middle part of the drop-down menu.

This story is being updated.