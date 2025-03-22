Menu Explore
Twitter's iconic bird logo sells big at auction; here's the price

AP |
Mar 22, 2025 10:30 AM IST

Twitter's iconic bird logo was auctioned on Friday

Twitter's iconic bird logo that was removed from the company's former San Francisco headquarters when Elon Musk took over the social media company and rebranded it to X has sold for nearly $35,000 at an auction.

Twitter's iconic bird logo was auctioned(Representative image/Unsplash)
Twitter's iconic bird logo was auctioned(Representative image/Unsplash)

RR Auction, which deals in “rare and collectible items" said the 560-pound (254 kilogram) sign, which measured 12 feet by 9 feet (3.7 meters by 2.7 meters) sold for $34,375. It did not name the buyer.

Musk had previously auctioned off other items from the former Twitter, ranging from signs and memorabilia to more mundane items such as kitchen equipment and office furniture.

Other tech history items that fetched sizable sums in the auction included an Apple-1 computer with accessories sold for $375,000, an Apple Computer Co. check signed by Steve Jobs in 1976 for $112,054 and a first-generation 4GB iPhone, sealed in its package, for $87,514.

